Riverdale Season 5 Release Date, Cast & All you Need To Know

Riverdale is an American teen drama television series developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The television web series made its initial debut entry to the television drama portfolio on January 26, 2017. The story of the television series is based on the Characters

by Archie Comics. Based on the positive feedback from the audience the development has shown interest in progressing with the series. It has successfully completed four-season consisting of 76 episodes. We gathered much information about the Riverdale Season 5 Release date, cast and everything you need to know.

Riverdale Season 5: Is It Renewed?

Yes, Riverdale Season 5 has been renewed for the fifth season. it’s said that the development has analysed the response from the audience community before renewing the fifth season. The announcement has been widely responded from different age group people and looking eagerly for towards the release date. As of now, these are the information related to the Riverdale Season 5 renewal status.

When Is Riverdale Season 5 Release Date?

Riverdale Season 5 will be released during October 2020. This is if the series follows the previous schedule roadmap. It’s expected that there might be a slight delay in the release date due to the delayed shooting progress. The development has halted the shooting progress with a concern over the casting crew health condition. It’s planned to be premiered through CW in various states of the United States. As far now, these are the information related to the streaming details and release date of Riverdale Season 5, However, we’ll update this part once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast included in Riverdale Season 5?

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of the Riverdale Season 5. It’s expected that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of the television series. Fans expect similar cast from the previous season. We’ll post you updated once the cast details of the series get released from the production.

Following are the cast details Riverdale Season 5:

KJ Apa as Archie Andrews,

Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper,

Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge,

Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones,

Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge,

Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom,

Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy,

Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper,

Luke Perry as Fred Andrews,

Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge,

Casey Cott as Kevin Keller,

Skeet Ulrich as F. P. Jones,

Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle,

Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz.

Riverdale Season 5: Trailer

Yes, there is a trailer available for Riverdale Season 5 which was released on May,12,2020.