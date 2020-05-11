Rising of the shield hero season 2: Release, date, cast and everything fans need to know!

- Advertisement -

Rising of the shield hero is a Japanese series which have a dark fantasy genre. The total of 22 volumes was published by 25th June 2019. At its early, it was published in the form of a novel on the website named Shosetsuka no Naro.

The Japanese series named the Rising of the shield hero gave a blockbuster hit on the heart of the fans and people started to demand for more seasons. There is the anticipation that the next season will be released in the year 2021. Well, the story revolved around Naofumi Lwatani. He met 3 parallel universes. All the 3 heroes had got the special weapons to protect themselves from the enemies. They always got much support from their kingdom and friends.

The next season may consist of Naofumi who needs to prove himself innocent to the people as he was accused of sexual assault and even theft.

The cast: Rising of the shield hero season 2

The makers have released no such revelation about the cast. The only thing the fans can do is to expect the return of all the characters of the last season who did their jobs very nicely. The previous season was found very much joyful by the fans, and they need the cast more interesting in the upcoming season.

Plot: Rising of the shield hero season 2:

The plot of the coming season of the story will revolve around a university student Naofumi Lwatani is 20 years old. This time in the new season, Lwatani may find the modern world for him to survive that despises him.

In the second season, the fans can expect more extreme fights with more stylish weapons, and the personalities may be more happening and great.

Release: Rising of the shield hero season 2

The next season for this great show is expected to get released before the end of the year 2020. The release may get postponed due to the global pandemic COVID-19 occurring. No specific dates have been released by the makers yet.

Stay tuned for more updates!