Rick And Morty Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

Rick and Morty is an American adult animated science fiction sitcom made its initial releases November 10, 2019. Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon created the animated television series. Television series has completed three seasons, holding more than a million active viewers per episode. In this article, we have gathered much information about the Rick and Morty season 4 release date, cast, and everything you needed to know.

When Is Rick and Morty Season 4 Release Date?

Rick and Morty Season 4 has already released on May,03,2020 (second part). As many nigh have already watched the animated series in an Adult swim television channel. It was earlier said that there might be a slight delay in the television series’ release date due to the corona pandemic. Later it was released as announced by the development. These are the information about the release date and streaming details of the television series.

Who Are The Cast Included in Rick and Morty?

Following are the cast details of the animated television series

Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith,

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith,

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith,

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith,

Sherri Shepherd as the Judge,

Sam Neill as Monogatron Leader,

Kathleen Turner as Monogatron Queen,

Taika Waititi as Glootie,

Jeffrey Wright as Tony,

Pamela Adlon as Vermigurber’s Child,

Elon Musk as Elon Tusk,

Justin Theroux as Miles Knightly,

Claudia Black as Ventriloquiver,

Matthew Broderick as Talking Cat,

Liam Cunningham as Balthromaw,

Keegan-Michael Key as Testicle Monster,

Eddie Pepitone as Testicle Monster,

Paul Giamatti as Story Lord.

Following are the Episode details

Season 4 Episode 1: Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat, directed by Erica Hayes, written by Mike McMahan, wired on November 10, 2019.

Season 4 Episode 1: The Old Man and the Seat, directed by Jacob Hair written by Michael Waldron aired on November 17, 2019.

Season 4 Episode 3:One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty, directed by Bryan Newton, written by Caitie Delaney, aired on November 24, 2019.

Season 4 Episode 4: Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty directed by Anthony Chun, written by Jeff Loveness, aired on December 8, 2019.

Season 4 Episode 5: Rattlestar Ricklactica directed by Jacob Hair, written by James Siciliano, aired on December 15, 2019.

Season 4 Episode 6: Never Ricking Morty directed by Erica Hayes, written by Jeff Loveness, aired on May 3, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 7: Promortyus directed by Bryan Newton, written by Jeff Loveness, aired on May 10, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 8: The Vat of Acid Episode will be aired on May 17, 2020,

Season 4 Episode 9: Childrick of Mort will be aired on May 24, 2020.

Season 4 Episode 10: Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri will be aired on May 31, 2020.