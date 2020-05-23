Home TV Series Rick and Morty season 4: A must watch
TV Series

Rick and Morty season 4: A must watch

By- Aryan Singh
The animated television series Rick and Morty are currently broadcasting its season 4. The episodes are being aired on its U.S. network ‘Adult Films’. The first three seasons of the show gained massive popularity among people all over the world.

After the ending of season 3 of the show, the producers and directors of the show chose not to give any information regarding the production of Season 4. Later on, Adult Films announced a long term deal with the creators of the show signing a 70 episode contract with the broadcasting network. So, the season was confirmed to be in production in May 2018 itself.

Season 4 of the show is divided into 2 parts of 5 episodes each, 10 episodes in total. Part 1 of the show was premiered from November 10, 2019, to December 15, 2019.
Part 2 of the show consisting of other 5 episodes started airing on May 3, 2020.

CAST

The show has a huge fan following among the U.S. Season 4 episodes have an average viewership of 1.65 million per episode in the U.S. alone.
The show stars Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer, Sarah Chalke and many other artists in lead roles.

The show boasts of an outstanding rating of 9.2 out of 10 on IMDb. This shows how much people across the globe love this comedy adventure combination.

If you haven’t watched season 4 of the show, now is the right time to binge on popcorns and stream ‘Rick and Morty Season 4’.

Aryan Singh

