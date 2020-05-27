Home TV Series "Rick and Morty" Episode 10 of Season 4: Recent updates on its...
“Rick and Morty” Episode 10 of Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, plot and everything a fan would love to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty are an adult animated science fiction sitcom.

It portrays the strange adventures of an eccentric mad scientist, Rick Sanchez and his kind-hearted grandson, Morty Smith. Other members of the Smith family, including Beth ( Rick’s daughter), Jerry (Beth’s husband), Summer (Morty’s sister) also entertain the viewers. So far, this sitcom has released three seasons which were liked by its viewers.

In 2018, Cartoon Network’s late-night programming block “Adult Swim” announced that creators had been asked for 70 episodes over an unspecified number of seasons. In 2019, it was announced that the fourth season would premiere in November 2019. At first, five episodes of season 4 aired from November 10, 2019, to December 15, 2019, and the left five episodes commenced airing on May 3, 2020. So far, nine episodes of this season have been released, and now, viewers are waiting for the final and tenth episode of season 4. Of course, many seasons are yet to come as 60 more episodes are waiting to arrive.

So, let’s dive into details of the final episode of season 4.

Release date of Episode 10 of season 4

It has been announced officially that episode 10 of season 4 will premiere on Sunday, May 31, 2020, on “Adult Swim”. Fans can watch previous three seasons on Hulu and the first five episodes of season 4 are streaming on website of Adult Swim. The promo of episode 10 has been released and has created a sense of excitement among the viewers for the final episode if season 4.

The expected plot of Episode 10 of season 4

From the promo of this upcoming episode, it seems that the final episode will revolve around an invisibility belt-like device. Episode 10 is titled as ” Star Mort: Rickturn of the Jerri”, thus viewers are predicting that this season may have major portion focussing on Jerry. Viewers may get to witness stuff related to parenting as the episode’s blurb says, “Parenting is crazy, stuff disappears”. Since this episode is going to be the last, fans have huge expectations.

The cast of Episode 10 of Season 4

Viewers are likely to hear Justin Roiland as Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, Chris Parnella as Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and other artists as well.

Stay with us for more updates.

Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know
