Review On The Writing Problems In Westworld Season 3.

Season 2 was largely about the playground (and its neighboring parks with their historic topics ) falling apart because the Hosts occurred over. There’s an EMP in the next season that yells both Dolores and Maeve–the two strongest Hosts–out in a minute, and I’m not sure why one of these was not deployed in Season two to stop them but oh well. As I point out later in this post, technology in Westworld’s third season is essentially just magic.

Season 1 is where the show’s tone was first set and where its thematic ideas took root and finally flowered into something very thought-provoking. It was a series about what makes us truly human. Nevertheless, it was also a series about puzzles and puzzles made to let audiences and internet sleuths piece things together, come up with crazy (and often amazingly accurate) enthusiast notions. It was enjoyable to watch and to think about, and the multiple timelines built around the nature of these Hosts, who can live forever and die over and over again in different functions, was fascinating.

It burned slow. It was frequently confusing. But you could lose yourself in its enigmatic twists and turns, or at the sonorous soliloquies of Anthony Hopkins’ Dr. Ford, whose motives were not quite certain.

The very first time the Man in Black pays a visit to Dolores it is shocking and disturbing.

Season 2 attempted to recreate the deadline fuzziness of the first season and neglected. Fool me and that. Rather, things simply felt bad for no reason. Season 3 doesn’t even attempt. The whole tone of the series has transformed into something barely recognizable.

Big mysteries and profound personality exploration was replaced by big action and flimsy character development. New characters, such as Aaron Paul’s Cal, are awarded a”mysterious backstory” that never pays off (more about that in a second). Old characters gain weird new motives that don’t make sense for their character and engage in new conflicts that leave us puzzled more than anything.

The show has feature creep. We’ve lost the attention of the first season and combined with this, pretty much everything that created Westworld Westworld. As it’s grown in extent, it has slipped in terms of quality, especially writing quality. There’s so much clunky dialogue, therefore many exposition stinks, so many too-convenient plot turns, that it is sort of shocking the same men and women who composed that this season wrote Season 1.