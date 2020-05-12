Home TV Series HBO Review On Finale Of Westworld Season 3.
Review On Finale Of Westworld Season 3.

By- Anand mohan
Westworld’s third year just wrapped up with the incident”Crisis Theory” (read our Season 3 finale review), capping off the HBO series’ travel into the”real world” of this futuristic society where theme parks are inhabited by robot”hosts”. Evan Rachel Wood plays with the sponsor Dolores Abernathy, who, having gained sentience throughout the prior seasons, abandoned the Delos playground where she lived for years as, essentially, a slave, now on a mission to take down humankind for the interest of her fellow bots. So we thought…
A lot happened in the Season 3 finale of Westworld, so let us delve into a few of the key points and try to figure them out.

Can Be Dolores Dead? Could Evan Rachel Wood be departing Westworld? These violent delights have violent ends, after all! And really, Dolores Prime does appear to be gone by the end of”Crisis Theory,” even though she sacrificed herself to be able to attain her true mission. After being captured by Vincent Cassel’s tech genius Serac, Dolores had her mind probed by the uber-AI system called Rehoboam. It had been searching for the key to accessing the”Sublime” (that the Vally Beyond artificial reality where many of the hosts escaped to last year ). The thing is, Dolores did not have the secret — she’d hidden it using Bernard (more on that in another ) — and in order Rehoboam dug deeper, minding her memories as it went along, it found nothing… except for a trap.

Long live the Man in Black! Ed Harris’ character, also called William, Delos’ big evil boss, spent this year struggling with his inner demons. He had been institutionalized through the trickery of this Charlotte Dolores, where he participated in a treatment session with numerous variations of himself from the past (and possibly the long run?), including the youthful incarnation who was a normal character in Season 1 of Westworld and performed by Jimmi Simpson. At”Crisis Theory,” William is committed to”saving the world” from the host uprising, and we last see him in the first of 2 post-credits scenes.

As mentioned above, while Dolores had headed Serac (and the audience ) to believe that she held that the key to obtaining the Sublime, she had placed it with Bernard, seemingly because she could not fully trust herself.

Anand mohan

