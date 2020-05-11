Review Of HBO TV Series ‘Westworld’ Season 3!!!

- Advertisement -

In its closing moments — minus the two post-credits scenes — like Westworld season 3 episode 8″Crisis Theory” zoomed out to reveal the scale of devastation in Los Angeles, former construction worker Caleb Nichols (Aaron Paul) had assumed that a much more central role shortly of the futuristic dystopian sci-fi series. Especially now that the earliest host Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) could be out of the picture, given she’s been completely erased, although other versions of her are still about. And that is what Westworld year 3 had set out to do from the start, as co-creator Lisa Joy said in the post-episode breakdown: to look at how people can be similar to A.I. and if they could change. That is where Caleb came in.

But that was merely 1 facet of Westworld year, which — as was hinted at by its name, “The New World” — coming after a hiatus of nearly two decades, felt like a semi-reboot of this HBO series’ original designs, as it brought us to the human world. Gone were the sun-kissed Western visuals, in came desaturated cityscapes. With it, out went with the endless love for confounding mysteries — season 3 did have a couple, for example, who Dolores carried in those tiny control unit orbs — and was replaced with the more straightforward embrace of high-octane excitement.

Together with the amount of host-building machines at her disposal in Delos’ Dubai office, and the societal collapse in place, Westworld year 4 is hinting at a significant conflict. Hopefully, the action is going to be better than season 3 too. You would think hosts could create a different fighting style compared to humans, one which stinks some principles we can not.

Like it or not, that is the new world, as Maeve says to Caleb at the final moments. The New World a.k.a. Westworld season 3. It wasn’t great. It felt like a seesaw of types in terms of quality, with episodes afflicted by filler even as they have the work done. That is not good for a show that is meant to function as HBO’s next flagship chain replacement for Game of Thrones. More to get a year of Westworld that delivered two hours than prior ones. Style over substance and setup without proper payoff are recurring problems for Westworld. Placing on a brand new skin in year 3 was not going to cover that. However, it can be whoever it needs, as Maeve said. It’s Westworld’s choice. Maybe it can find the inspiration in a few of Dolores’ last words: Free will does exist.

