Restaurants are feeling financial pressure as the coronavirus pandemic has affected supply chains and resulted in greater and higher prices for meat and produce.

Clients are upset that additional costs are being passed on to them through higher menu prices or special”COVID-19 surcharges.”

With limitations beginning to ease, suppliers will need time to return to normal operations, and costs will probably continue to rise.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has left many companies feeling a financial pinch.

Now, with establishments being hit with high prices for items like produce and meat.

and being forced to shut down onsite seats .

some companies have selected to maneuver those new costs on to their clients.

As Business Insider reports, nobody is very thrilled with the rising prices.

least of customers who are now seeing special charges in their restaurant receipts.

Unfortunately, there’s no end in sight, and prices are expect to continue to rise for the near future.

The plight of restaurant owners is perhaps best exemplified by an interaction involving an establishment named Kiko Japanese Steakhouse.

and Sushi Lounge along with a client. They discover that a”COVID-19 surcharge” on their bill.

The post gain quite a bit of traction on Twitter.

and it wasn’t long before the restaurant caught wind of this tweet along with the outrage that was brewing.

It got so bad the restaurant post an excuse to its FB webpage .

while also claiming the online hatred storm had prompt the restaurant’s employees.

“Please know we’re not doing this to benefit from you men!”

The article reads

“We are doing this hoping we can correct the surcharge weekly rather than increase our menu prices due to increased costs from our supplier on meat, poultry, seafood & produce.

Almost all people are here getting our furnish through the same supplier. So why are we the ones that being plague??!!”

The restaurant also posted links to news reports explaining the difficulties with meat supply chains across the country.

noting that prices for meat are steadily rising as the pandemic spreads.

This is clear, of course, since facilities that process meat for distribution have been force to close their doors due to the country.

Major suppliers have increased their prices to avoid a negative fiscal effect, and those prices filter to the restaurants and, finally, the clients.

Regardless of the easing of stay-at-home constraints in certain states.

it is going to take suppliers significant time to recover and return to routine operation. Meaning shortages will last, and costs will probably continue to rise.