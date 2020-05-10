Response To A Fan: Kylie Jenner Responds to a Fan Who Criticized Her Stay-at-Home Outfits

- Advertisement -

Kylie Jenner responds to a twitter troll who criticized her at home dressing sense. As recently, she posted a picture showing off her latest designer dress.

Response From Kylie Jenner To A Twitter User

Kylie Jenner responds yes to a twitter user who trolled her, saying, “just play dress-up around her house.”

So, Kylie Jenner is not there for any judgment of her stay-at-home style. Kylie’s cosmetics CEO is busy staying at her new 36.5 million dollar Los Angles home and showing her stunning outfits while taking notice of California’s recent stay-at-home orders. On Thursday, Kylie posted pictures on Instagram to show off her latest fashion outfits.

About Kylie Jenner Trolled Outfit

The outfit she was trolled for was a sleek, faux tattoo print top and matching legging set designed by Marianne Serre. Kylie Jenner styled this outfit with bright Yeezy stiletto pumps, blue-tinted sunglasses. With styled in a low pony and her honey highlighted part down the middle.

This was not the first moment on Instagram where Jenner showcased her arouse envy designer looks. However, earlier this week, keeping up with Kardashian star stunned in a chic Chanel athleisure set. Also, with a coordinating tennis racquet of $2,499.

All thanks to Jenner Lavish’s new home, which consists of 7 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, as well as 20 car parking lot. Fans are looking forward to seeing new pictures of Kylie Jenner. So fans can probably except more high-profile designer fit pictures from the billionaire.