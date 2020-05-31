Release Date Of The Vampire Diaries Season 9 And All The Recant Update, Check Here

- Advertisement -

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 came out about three decades ago. All of the previous seasons’ success augmented the demand for Season 9, and fans are waiting for its positive confirmation. Read to know more.

The Plot of Vampire Diaries season 9

The story relies on L.J Smith’s book and revolves around- you guessed vampires and werewolves. You may imagine the amount of achievement a show should have in these times for it to get its inaugural season renewal. The story begins in a city called Mystic Falls, in which Elena matches with Stephan in college but has no concept that his brother Damon and Stephan are vampires.

A lot of drama, like a love triangle, follows this incident. In the previous episode of season 8′ I Was Feeling Epic,’ the brothers were regarded as fighting with still another epic battle. The ending was unexpected, to say the least, although we won’t give spoilers out. Season 9 will pose new challenges for the vampires now that so much is at stake.

Release date of The Vampire Diaries Season 9

Unfortunately, there has been no announcement about the launch dates of year 9. We need to keep in mind that the production could have been postponed due to the worldwide pandemic. There is no news about which stage the filming is at.

The Cast of the Vampire Diaries Season 9?

Most of the primary cast members will reprise their roles in season 9. So we are expecting to see:

Nina Dobrev as Elina Gilbert

Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore

Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator

Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan

Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman

Michael Malarkey as Enzo / St. John

Kristen Gutoskie as Seline

Demetrius Bridges as Dorian Williams

Allison Scagliotti as Georgie Dowling

Nathalie Kelley as Sybil