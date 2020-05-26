RealMe SmartTv & Its Specifications

- Advertisement -

RealMe has finally addressed the leaks and speculation that has been evolving around the internet for more than a month. After a lot of expectations, the company has announced its entry into the Smart Tv portfolio. The announcement has gained much attention from the customers. From the announcement, it’s evident that the RealMe is interested in entering the television market after proving their success in creating a quality smartphone. It’s revealed that there will be two models coming soon with different specifications. The RealMe SmartTv will be available with 32 inches and 43 inches. The Chinese manufacturer is planning to dominate the highly competitive Indian market.

RealMe SmartTv: Price Details

RealMe SmartTv with a screen size of 32 inches will be priced at Rs.12,999. Meanwhile, another variant of the smart tv with a screen size of 43 inches is priced at Rs.21,999. The television series will be made available in public on June 2nd through online e-commerce store Flipkart and also in the RealMe store. It was announced that smart tv would be made available in an offline store, soon after the lockdown. Fans are incredibly excited about hearing the announcement from the favorite brand.

RealMe SmartTv : Specifications

As announced by the manufacturing company, the two models are available in different sizes. These two models are developed with varied screen resolutions. The 32-inch Realme Smart TV has a resolution of 1366×768 pixels (HD-Ready), while the 43-inch variant has a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. Apart from the screen size and resolution, both share similar specifications starting from interface to the internal processor. Both the television model runs on Android 9. The system OS comes with a default version of few mostly used apps like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Disney + Hotstar though the user needs to update the app to the latest version.

Some of the other specifications of the Realme Smart Tv include various other features to satisfy the user’s demand. The features include a peak brightness of 400 nits. To enhance the resolution to provide a complete entertainment experience it developed to support HDR up to the HDR10 standard, Storage has been the prime factor that majority of the smart-tv are facing nowadays. To break the barrier and store, High-quality film television comes with a 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage for apps. To improve the Processing speed of the programs, it comes with a MediaTek MSD6683 processor.

The sound system plays a vital role in determining the success of the smart-tv segment. Both the model comes with the four-speaker system, with 24W of rated sound output. The sound system is enhanced with two full-range drivers and two tweeters, thereby promising better and more detailed sound. Also, as an additional option, it’s fitted with Dolby Audio and Bluetooth 5.0.