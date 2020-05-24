Home Technology Realme Narzo 10A Specification & Price Details
Technology

Realme Narzo 10A Specification & Price Details

By- Kavin
Realme is a Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone manufacturer. The company was started on May 4, 2018. The company started dominating the south Indian mobile market for the last two years. Experts in the team in Realme are continuously updating the software and undoing several research and development programs to sustain the competitive mobile market. It has launched numerous mobile models for the last 12 months. In this article, we’ll see the Realme Narzo 10A price details, specifications, and all you need to know.
The parent company recently launches Realme Narzo 10A in the Indian mobile market as

many might know that Indian is a huge market for electronic gadgets. Realme already has a wide market share in the Indian electronics market. After analyzing the response from the previous model, the company has decided to launch its new product. The product is launched on May 22.,2020. It’s available in Flipkart and RealMe store. It is already on sale through offline stores in select cities of certain states, namely Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu.

What Are The specifications?

Realme Narzo 10A comes with a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC and has a single, Processing speed of the mobile is enhanced with 3GB Ram. The dual-SIM (Nano) system runs on the Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset comes with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC embedded with 3GB of RAM. The camera is enhanced with a triple rear camera setup that offers a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The comes with a 5000 mAh powered battery for a long duration. As expected, it’s fitted with a lithium-ion battery.

For easy data transfer with other devices, its ports are fitted with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. It’s fitted with an advanced sensor to provide a throttling experience to the users. The sensors are an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor. It comes with a display of 6.12 inch which supports a resolution of 720×1600 pixels, phone measures 164.4x75x8.95mm, and weighs 195 grams.

Realme Narzo 10A: Colour & Price Details

Initially, Realme Narzo 10A is launched with a price of Rs. 8,499 for the sale,3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It was introduced with two color variants like White and Blue. It’s expected that a lot more colors will join the collection in some time.

Also Read:   Five Things We Want From The Google Pixel Buds 2
Also Read:   Spending Most Of Your Time Indoors Nowadays Is Hard For Everybody
