Home TV Series Netflix Read all details about “Good Girls” season 3 here
TV SeriesNetflix

Read all details about “Good Girls” season 3 here

By- Ayusmita Dutta
- Advertisement -

The American crime comedy-drama television series directed by Jenna Bans “Good Girls” has recently released its season 3 on NBC on February 16, 2020. The show is one of most popular TV series and has a huge fan base, and you can also stream the series on Netflix.
The story is basically about three average women who suffer from the financial crisis, so in order to end their problems, they plan a heist by mugging a supermarket. However, after this, they engage in more crimes in future, and eventually, their lives become more troublesome than before. But whatever the situation is the series never fails to maintain the perfect balance between comedy and drama.

Also Read:   ‘Cable Girls season 5 part 2’ on Netflix: Air date, cast, and plot details inside. Make sure to check it out

Casts of “Good Girls”-

The three main protagonists of this show are Christina Hendricks as Beth Boland, Retta as Ruby Hill, and Mae Whitman as Annie Marks. Besides them we have in those Lidya Jewett as Sara Hill, Matthew Lillard as Dean Boland, Manny Montana as Rio, Isaiah Stannard as Ben Marks and Reno Wilson as Stan Hill. Also, we will see Jackie Cruz in the role of Rhea in season 3.

Also Read:   New Supernatural Promo Teases Episodes of the Season

What is season 3 of “Good Girls” all about?

- Advertisement -

So in the new season, we see that Ruby wants to leave her job. Furthermore, she is not happy with her husband, Stan and puts her relationship at risk. Beth’s younger sister Annie discovers that her boyfriend Noah is an FBI who is assigned to uncover the secrets of Annie, but he ends up falling in love with her. Beth faces a hard time in making her partners believe that their next crime will be worth in long run who are not sure about the life of crime. There is also a new addition in the girl gang. Charlyne Yi plays the original character as Lucy. And even good news for the Rio fans. Rio is alive in season 3 after he survived the disastrous shooting.

Also Read:   The Way to watch Good Girls Season 3, Episode 7 Reside

How many episodes are there in “Good Girls” season 3?

The first season which released on February 26, 2018, had 10 episodes and the second season which released on March 3, 2019, had 13 episodes but the third season which initially had 16 episodes was reduced to 11 episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The series is hysterical and a great series to watch in quarantine. So those who haven’t watched it yet start binge-watching now.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   ‘Cable Girls season 5 part 2’ on Netflix: Air date, cast, and plot details inside. Make sure to check it out
Ayusmita Dutta

Must Read

Jack Ryan: Prime To Cancel Season 3?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Jack Ryan is the American political thriller spy internet TV series. The show is loosely based on the figures in the Ryanverse, a fictional...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And You Want To Know

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Kung Fu Panda is a film franchise. It valued by audiences of all ages. However, although the launch of the film is not official...
Read more

The Croods 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast and Other details

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Croods was a household animation film that was released in 2013. The narrative describes the narrative of his family and Grug. Who starts...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3 Cast, Release Date, Plot and Other Updates

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
People all over the world are sitting in the home and flowing net series. Among the biggest streaming programs is Netflix, Recently Netflix announces...
Read more

Love is Blind Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
One of the many tendencies among the youth is currently relationship shows and reality TV. Their quality is as good as soap operas, occasionally...
Read more

Read all details about “Good Girls” season 3 here

Netflix Ayusmita Dutta -
The American crime comedy-drama television series directed by Jenna Bans “Good Girls” has recently released its season 3 on NBC on February 16, 2020....
Read more

“The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel” will be back with season 4. Read all details about the new season here

Amazon Prime Ayusmita Dutta -
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is an American period comedy-drama web television series. The creator Amy Sherman-Palladino after attaining glory for the last three seasons...
Read more

Ares Season 1 recap and expectations for the next season

Netflix Salina Marak -
The first season of Ares was launched in 17th January 2020, on Netflix. The first season was a tremendous hit with a large number...
Read more

The vampire diaries season 9: Release, cast, plot and everything you need to know more about it!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
The vampire diaries is one of the most popular show world ever had. It created a lot of its fans in a very short...
Read more

Ozark season 4: Release, cast and plot and everything you must know about the new season!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
The Netflix is going to get back to its great Ozark season 4. Its earlier seasons, season 3 got on air on Netflix on...
Read more
© World Top Trend