Read all details about “Good Girls” season 3 here

The American crime comedy-drama television series directed by Jenna Bans “Good Girls” has recently released its season 3 on NBC on February 16, 2020. The show is one of most popular TV series and has a huge fan base, and you can also stream the series on Netflix.

The story is basically about three average women who suffer from the financial crisis, so in order to end their problems, they plan a heist by mugging a supermarket. However, after this, they engage in more crimes in future, and eventually, their lives become more troublesome than before. But whatever the situation is the series never fails to maintain the perfect balance between comedy and drama.

Casts of “Good Girls”-

The three main protagonists of this show are Christina Hendricks as Beth Boland, Retta as Ruby Hill, and Mae Whitman as Annie Marks. Besides them we have in those Lidya Jewett as Sara Hill, Matthew Lillard as Dean Boland, Manny Montana as Rio, Isaiah Stannard as Ben Marks and Reno Wilson as Stan Hill. Also, we will see Jackie Cruz in the role of Rhea in season 3.

What is season 3 of “Good Girls” all about?

So in the new season, we see that Ruby wants to leave her job. Furthermore, she is not happy with her husband, Stan and puts her relationship at risk. Beth’s younger sister Annie discovers that her boyfriend Noah is an FBI who is assigned to uncover the secrets of Annie, but he ends up falling in love with her. Beth faces a hard time in making her partners believe that their next crime will be worth in long run who are not sure about the life of crime. There is also a new addition in the girl gang. Charlyne Yi plays the original character as Lucy. And even good news for the Rio fans. Rio is alive in season 3 after he survived the disastrous shooting.

How many episodes are there in “Good Girls” season 3?

The first season which released on February 26, 2018, had 10 episodes and the second season which released on March 3, 2019, had 13 episodes but the third season which initially had 16 episodes was reduced to 11 episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The series is hysterical and a great series to watch in quarantine. So those who haven’t watched it yet start binge-watching now.