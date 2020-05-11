Re: zero season 2: cast, plot and release date out now

- Advertisement -

Re zero – starting life in another world is a novel that was written by Tappei Nagatsuki and shinichirou Otsuka. The story of re-zero is all about Subaru Natsuki, who was a hikikomori who was transported from a comfort retailer to a different world.

The audience took the season 1 of Re zero very seriously and are waiting eagerly for the next season that is season 2.There will be 25 episodes this season like the first season. The series got on air on April 4, 2016, to September 19, 2016.

The audience and fans were already demanding to know about what had happened to Rem as the end, and this was left as the ending of season 1. Now the season 2 will tell the fans all about their questions and increase their excitement with each episode.

Cast: Re zero season 2

Talking about the fantastic cast of season 2 of Re zero, all the characters of season 1 are on the verge of returning in season 2. The news from the creators is that they might add some of the new characters as well, which will add up the unique way in this story.

Plot: Re zero season 2

In the new season, the primary protagonist Subari Natsuki can get hauled to dreamland. The location of the sleep returns after he dies. Moreover, he takes a shower with Roswell and turns back into Emilia’s butler. In the end, there may be the confession of love between Remand Subaru and Emilia after her rescue from the white whale.

Release: Re zero season 2

There were some rumours about the cancellation of the release of Re zero season 2. We are here to get you informed that the season will be released soon. Also, the season premiere should pick up exactly where the last season finale ended, as a conversation Subaru and Emilia continues and takes a dramatic left turn. The release date for this season was in April 2020, but due to rapid spread of the pandemic coronavirus the release have been postponed and now is expected to be on air in July 2020.

Stay tuned for more upcoming updates!