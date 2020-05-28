Home TV Series Ramy Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
Ramy Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
Ramy is an American comedy-drama web television series. The first season of the series came back on April 19, 2019, on Hulu. Based on the positive response from the audience, the development has renewed Ramy for another season. This is one of the few television web series which got renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. In this article, I’ll discuss the Ramy Season 2 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The series is created by Ramy Youssef, Ari Katcher, Ryan Welch. It follows a Comedy-drama genre. Yes, you heard it right; it’s a comedy series to entertain the audience around the globe. Jerrod Carmichael, Ari Katcher, Ravi Nandan, Ryan Welch, Ramy Youssef, Bridget Bedard, Ihab Ayoub, Harry Bradbeer, John Hodges, Christopher Storer, Cherien Dabis are the executive producers of the television series. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 30 minutes and said to hold more than a million active viewers.

When Is Ramy Season 2 Release Date?

Ramy Season 2 will be released on May 29, 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. It’s said that the shooting progress of the series got completed much before the corona pandemic. Fans can expect the series on the announced released date without further delay. Its been officially confirmed that the series will be premiered through HULU, an online video streaming platform. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details and release date of the television series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Ramy Season 2?

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the Ramy Season 2 cast details. It’s said that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of the television web series. Many might have known the fact the television series won’t change their cast often. Fans can expect a similar cast from the first season of the series. We have gathered cast information from the first season of the series.

Following are the cast included in Ramy Season 2

  • Ramy Youssef as Ramy Hassan,
  • Hiam Abbass as Maysa Hassan,
  • Dave Merheje as Ahmed,
  • Amr Waked as Farouk Hassan,
  • May Calamawy as Dena Hassan,
  • Laith Nakli as Uncle Naseem,
  • Stephen Way as Stevie,
  • Rosaline Elbay as Amani,
  • Shadi Alfons as Shadi,
  • Kate Miller as Vivian,
  • Poorna Jagannathan as Salma,
  • Molly Gordon as Sarah,
  • Jake Lacy as Kyle,
  • Anna Konkle as Chloe,
  • Jade Eshete as Fatima,
  • Michael Chernus,
  • Elisha Henig as Young Ramy,
  • Mahershala Ali as Sheikh Ali,
  • Mia Khalifa as herself.
TV Series
 
