Ragnarok season 2: Release date, cast, storyline And All The Recant Update

Ragnarok (a Norwegian TV series) is streaming as one of the top 10 best series in Netflix stemming from Norway. The Norse old story series is about a little anecdotal Norwegian city called Edda. There’s no doubt that the series is obtaining more audiences and fans, as the story is based on one of the Marvel characters of Thor. The role of Chris Hemsworth has been replaced by David Stakson as Magne who is oblivious about the power he has or the fact that he is a deity. It was declared as one of the 5 most popular series of Netflix UK in February.

Release date:

The first season was released in 31st January 2020 and no doubt it was a great hit. In order to make the next Season as interesting as the first, the makers might take quite a long period for its production. But, as the reporters have said, it might drop down on Netflix in 2021 or later.

The expected storyline of Ragnarok season 2

The next Season of Ragnarok can be made more interesting with the involvement of more Gods and Giants in the events. Another interesting twist can be the revelation of Magne’s brother as Loki, who will be potrayed as the villain eventually(the God of mischief). Magne is expected to arrive more powerful than before, along with his group of companions.

The cast in Season 2:

David Stakston as Magne; Strand Gravil as Laurits( Magne’s brother); Theresa Frostad Eggesbø as Saxa; Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor; Emma Bones as Gry; Henriette Steenstrup as Turid Seier; Gìsli Örn Gardarsson as Vidar and Synnøve Macody Lund as Ran along with supporting actors Ylva Bjørkaas Thedin as Isolde; Odd-Magnus Williamson as Erik; Bjørn Sundquist as Wotan and Eli Anne Linnedtad as Wench are expected to return in the next Season.

The making of the next season has already started but, has been stopped temporarily because of Coronavirus. As soon as the officials are ready with the show, they will announce the date of release which might be in the year 2021 or later. Till then pray that all these chaos ends soon so, that we can catch up with its next Season and stay connected with us for further details on updates.