“Ragnarok” Season 2: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you need to know

Ragnarok, a Norwegian -language fantasy drama series, is inspired by Norse mythology. The first season of this series premiered on Netflix on January 31, 2020. This series revolves around a teenage boy Magne, who is the embodiment of Thor, and his journey saves the town of Edda from evil Jutuls. Ragnarok seems to have performed well and got 5th position in the list of most popular series on Netflix UK (released on February 5, 2020). However, it has got mixed reviews from critics. Due to its popularity among the viewers, Ragnarok has officially been renewed for season 2.

Release date of “ Ragnarok” Season 2

The makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the release date of Ragnarok Season 2. Though surely, season 2 will hit the screen, it’s most likely to come next year and not before that as the first season of Ragnarok is released this year only.

The cast of “ Ragnarok” Season 2

The arrival of many new characters is expected. However, the cast may have a similar character as that of the previous season. The cast will include David Stakston as Magne, Herman Tommeraos as Fjor, Emma Bones as Gry, Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits, Theresa Frostad as Saxa, Henriette Steenstrup as Turid, Gisli Orn as Vidar and many more.

The expected plot of “ Ragnarok” Season 2

The web series “Ragnarok” brings a story of a fictional Norwegian town of Edda in Western Norway. The climate of the town is badly affected by the industrial pollution caused by factories owned by the evil Jutul family. A teenage boy named Magne, who is the embodiment of Thor, tries to stop them. He tries to find reasons for the death of Isolde and tries to expose the Jutuls. But nobody helps him and he gets unexpected help from Fjor. However, at the end of season 1, Magne gets into a fight with Vidar. In the end, Magnetic survives but nothing can be said about Vidar.

In season 2, Magne will likely be able to use his superpowers more efficiently. The central plot may revolve around Magne and Jutuls. Season 2 will reveal whether Vidar has survived or not. Magne’s sibling, Laurits, may appear as Loki in season 2. Many more striking mysteries are waiting to be revealed.

