Queen of the South Season 5: Why Is It Delayed?

Queen of the South is an American crime drama television series that made its initial debut entry on June 23, 2016. The series has completed four-season consisting of 52 episodes. Based on the request from the fans around the globe and the audience response development is showing some positive signs for the fifth season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Queen of the South season 5 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

Queen of the South Season 5: Is It Renewed?

Yes, Queen of the South season 5 has been renewed from the development on On August 29, 2019. Fans are incredibly excited to know about the renewal update. They started expressing their happiness through social media posts. It was one of the most expected renewals of 2019. These are the information related to the renewal status of Queen of the South Season 5.

When Is Queen of the South Season 5 Release Date?

Queen of the South Season 5 release date is not confirmed from the development. It’s been announced from the production that they are suspended the shooting progress due to COVID19. It’s expected that the shooting progress may resume soon after the lockdown. Even if the shooting progress gets, delayed fans can expect last this year. As of now, we don’t have any confirmation about the shooting progress. We need to wait a bit to confirm the release date of Queen of the South Season 5.

Fans can enjoy the fifth season of the series through an online video streaming platform. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Queen of the South Season 5. We’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Queen of the South Season 5?

Cast details of the Queen of the South Season 5 are not revealed yet. It’s expected that the production will retain the majority of the cast from the previous season. As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of Queen of the South Season 5. We’ll provide cast information from the previous season for you to get the glimpses of information about the cast included in the series.

Following are the cast included in Queen of the South Season 5

Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza,

Veronica Falcón as Doña Camila Vargas,

Justina Machado as Brenda Parra,

Peter Gadiot as James Valdez,

Hemky Madera as Pote Galvez,

Gerardo Taracena as Cesar “Batman” Guemes,

Joaquim de Almeida as Don Epifañio Vargas,

Jon-Michael Ecker as Raymundo “El Güero” Davila,

Nick Sagar as DEA agent Alonzo Loya,

Yancey Arias as Alberto Cortez,

Idalia Valles as Isabela Vargas,

Alfonso Herrera as Javier Jimenez,

David Andrews as Judge Cecil Lafayette,

Molly Burnett as Kelly Anne Van Awken,

Ryan O’Nan as King George,

Joseph T. Campos as Boaz Jimenez,

Mark Consuelos as Teo Aljarafe,

Rafael Amaya as Aurelio Casillas,

Michel Duval as Enrique “Kique” Jiménez,

James Martinez as Gato Fierros,

Ximena Duque as Eva Buemeros,

Paola Andino as Olivia Gutiérrez,

Armando Riesco as Pecas,

Alimi Ballard as Marcel Dumas,

Chris Greene as Bobby Leroux.