PS5 Will Be Better Xbox Series X, According To Sony

If enthusiast reaction is anything to go by, Sony’s messaging around. PS5 is well behind what Microsoft has been doing with all the Xbox Series X. We know what the Xbox collection X looks like, have noticed a fair amount of gameplay, and possess a clear roadmap of occasions to look forward to.

Other than revealing the DualSense controller, a symbol, a different logo and several specs through a questionably dip, Sony has not given players numerous reasons to get excited about the PS5. However, Sony seems confident that its console will come out on top, according to remarks made by company CFO Hiroki Totoki through a current investor call.

According to Bloomberg’s Takashi Mochizuki, Totoki was asked for his reaction to the perception about the marketing of PS5 being inferior to the Xbox collection X.

His response? “I’d wait for PS5 earnings to make that decision,” said Totoki.

While Totoki may earnestly be asking that individuals wait for the two consoles to hit shelves before calling a winner, the subtext of the announcement suggests that Sony is bullish on PS5 earnings despite some poorly-received marketing strategies.

And it’s difficult for being convinced to blame the tech giant. In its CES 2020 media conference in January 2020, Sony noted that it had sold over 106 million PS4 consoles because the system launched in 2013. Compare it to the 46 million units Sony’s current-gen console has almost double the base of Microsoft’s. And that the Xbox One marketed at January 2020.

But, we’ve also seen Sony and Microsoft trade rounds within the previous console generations, maybe in part due to each console maker being somewhat overconfident about their success at the moment. The Xbox 360 had a much stronger start than the PS3 failed. Partially due to it launching a year earlier, and partly due to Sony’s somewhat ridiculous $599 launch price.

And Microsoft made a similar error showing the Xbox One would cost $499 owing to its bundled-in Kinect detector. Once Sony revealed that the PS4 would be only $399 a mere few hours afterwards, it felt as if the fate of the Xbox One had already been composed.

Regardless of which next-generation console comes out on this holiday, you can expect both of them to start on time. Mochizuki formerly reported the PS5 is still on track to get a Holiday 2020 release despite coronavirus-related manufacturing difficulties, and Microsoft has shared similar assurances concerning the Xbox Series X. That’s good news for players, and ought to lead to quite the intriguing games war come November.