PS5: Leaked DualSense Controller Cost And More Info

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Someone that has been providing regular PlayStation 5 rumors claims to understand the actual cost of this PS5’s brand new DualSense controller.

One complimentary wireless device will be bundled with every PS5 purchase, whereas standalone DualSense purchases will supposedly cost $59.99.

The control will hit stores on November 20th, that’s the rumored release date of this PS5.
Sony said in its most recent earnings report that the PlayStation 5 would probably launch this holiday season, as initially planned. The console should arrive on time, although the business has acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted development.

Sony hasn’t said anything regarding supply and is far from announcing pricing or availability information to the console. People with inside details about the plans of Sony stated that a PS5 launch event is just around the corner. According to a leaker, the design of the console could be unveiled officially as soon as June 2nd.

Leaked PS5 DualSense Controller Cost

The same person said a couple of times in the past few months the console will launch on November 20th, with preorders place to begin once Sony unveils the console. Now, the leaker claims to be aware of the purchase price of the brand DualSense controller that is new.

Twitter user @PSErebus is the leaker in question; however, he or she transferred his PlayStation-centric tweets over to some brand new deal @IronManPS5 for some reason. The person is not Iron Man; however, he or she has been busy on Twitter in the past few months, pushing on a number of those leaks and dismissing leaks.

Given that the novel coronavirus has shut down the world, anybody might have easily denied the rumors that claimed Sony would unveil the PS5 in March or February. As it was one of the major tech companies to pull out of displays over coronavirus fears. Sony never got to announce a press event.

PS5 statements were made by sony. The console specs were detailed by the company a couple of weeks before; it introduced this new PlayStation 5 controller’s product and layout name. Claimed as Sony feared escapes, the design of this control was made public.

PS5 DualSense Controller: Leaked Info

Sony did not say how much the DualSense controller will charge, but @IronManPS5 took it to Twitter to show the controller’s price. Before listing the price, the PS5 box will contain one DualSense wireless controls, the leaker said.

Standalone DualSense controls will price $59.99 in the US, CAD 59.99 in Canada, $59.99 in Europe, and #54.99 in the United Kingdom. These costs can’t be confirmed at this moment. But they do make sense.
In prior leaks dating back to late 2019, the leaker said the console will sell for $499.99, a price tag that has not yet been confirmed.

At length, the leak says that the PS5 controller will be available on November 20th, when the console will supposedly launch.

