PS5: Hundred Times Faster Then PS4, Read It

If Sony’s newest claims are to be believed, the PS5 could process data 100 times faster than its predecessor. That could lead to any massive levels — or some unprecedentedly loading times.

The info comes from a Sony strategy meeting on May 19, headed by president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida. Sony shared a form of this demonstration as a PDF, and it contained a reasonable amount of information.(PS5)

A good deal of it we already knew the DualSense controller would use feedback. 3D audio will be a significant selling point and so forth. However, the slide that caught our attention was entitled”Evolution of’Speed’ in the Next-Gen Console,”. And claimed that the PS5 had”approximately 100 times faster processing rate” compared to PS4.

Yoshida did not elaborate much on this figure, merely stating that”via a custom-designed high-speed SSD. We intend to realize game data processing rates that are approximately 100 times faster than PS4.” In particular, he stated this advancement would shorten load times and ease moving through”immense game worlds” at high speeds.

Those of you who remember Mark Cerny dip on the PS5 back in March may recall that this figure is less or more in line.

In reality, that is partially what makes it surprising. A promise of a hundredfold increase in processing speed is the kind of thing we’d usually expect from not a business CEO a programmer and a systems architect. If the”100x faster” figure is not accurate — or relatively near-real — Sony might have just opened itself up to a great deal of backlash.

There are all sorts of methods to quantify processing rate, therefore"100x faster" is a relative term. Furthermore, raw processing capacity does not automatically translate to performance; gambling PCs would load their counterparts unimaginably not than many titles when it did. Still, it's an impressive claim, which Sony will have to back up.

It's also worth noting that this is the latest in a long lineup of asserts that the SSD is the secret to the PS5's power. The PS5's GPU is not quite as strong as the Xbox collection X's; however, Cerny and many others claim that it will be given a boost in processing speed that is not even possible on today's gaming PCs by the unique structure of the SSD of the PS5. If the machine comes out, we'll have to evaluate this for ourselves.