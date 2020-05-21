Profile Lock Features Is Now Provided By Facebook

- Advertisement -

The locking profile enables users to apply multiple existing privacy settings and new features to their Facebook profiles.

#Facebook introduces a new profile lock features to Indian users, especially for women. When you lock your profile, non-friends can’t:- Zoom into, download or share your full profile picture and cover photograph. See photos and posts in your timeline.

To enable the feature, an individual has to tap over their title on Facebook profile more. Then choose’ Lock Profile’ and tap again to support it.

Once the profile is secured, non-friends cannot zoom into, download. Or share the user’s full profile image and cover photograph. As well as non-friends, cannot see pictures and posts on bonded accounts timeline.

Facebook Profile Lock. The Indian Express has quoted facebook Product Manager Roxana Irani as saying. “We started with the profile because that was the image that girls were nervous about being shared and downloaded. And so that is when we launched a profile image protector features. Then, over time, we realized that it goes past the current profile image into other photographs.” So the new rollout.

A blue badge will reveal that the profile is locked.