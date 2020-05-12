Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a videoconference using Chief Ministers that a lockdown would continue

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said in a videoconference using Chief Ministers that a lockdown. would continue in some way or the other after May 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

but that the State governments must send in their strategies for ramping up economic activity. in green zones within their States between May 15 and 17 for consideration by the Centre.Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Based on a Chief Minister who talked to The Hindu, Mr. Modi suggested a complete exit from the lockdown wasn’t possible in the present conditions, especially since five Chief Ministers, including West Bengal, Telangana, and Bihar asked for an extension.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized the State authorities for their job in containing the pandemic. and said it was to be a combined work.

Based on one Chief Minister who talked to The Hindu.Mr. Modi indicated that a full departure from the lockdown was not possible in the present circumstances.

especially since five Chief Ministers, including West Bengal, Telangana, and Bihar requested for an expansion.

lockdown was not possible in the present circumstances

He lauded the State authorities for their work in containing the pandemic until today and said it was a combined work.

He also explained the movement of migrant laborto their native States should be expedited within the next ten days.

“This may lead to some issues concerning States that employ them in their own native States.

where there may be a spike in cases,” Mr. Modi is reported to have stated.

All States, however, should think in terms of economic revival too, he emphasized.

Apart from requesting an expansion of the lockdown.

several States like Bihar, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh expressed misgivings about the recovery of railway services.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly said that as a former Railway Minister.”

he knew better than many” how it may lead to a fast spread of this disease at this crucial juncture.

Even the railways announced on Sunday evening. that it’d be operating 15 trains in pairs.

from May 12 to select destinations in a partial opening of till now-shuttered passenger services.

States asked for an expansion of lockdown

While five States asked for an expansion of lockdown. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it had been a time that the country”learned to live with coronavirus.

indicating that he had been in favor of a opening up of their economy.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was vehement that States be made to decide. containment and open zones and draw up micro strategies for themselves.

Mamata’s charge

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee discussed early at the meeting.

And raised very sharp points on being victimized over COVID-19 preparedness in her Nations.

pointing to being singled out by Home Minister Amit Shah and Central teams for criticism.

“What is the requirement to politicize this circumstance. she explained during her time to speak.

Financial package

Almost all States said a fiscal package to help embattled State finances should be declared. Goods and Services Tax (GST) settlement because of States be compensated.

And kits for economic revival also be declared soon. The many States, including Andhra Pradesh, said the limits for deficit under the Financial Responsibility Act be raised.

Punjab asked for an early announcement for higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy. and a bonus for not burning off the paddy stubble.

PM’s statement during the interaction with CMs

As plans are expected to stream in before May 17 from States. the picture of how India could exit the lockdown is yet to emerge.

PM’s statement during the interaction with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said the decrease in the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus. and slow increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines.

would be the”twofold” challenges, and the Centre and nations will need to work towards achieving the twin objectives.

Addressing Chief Minister via a video conference. the Prime Minister also said he is of the”firm view.

first phase of lockdown weren’t needed

that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown weren’t needed during the next phase.

and similarly the steps required in the third stage. are not required in the fourth,” according to an official statement.

Mr. Modi reaffirmed the importance of’do gaz door’ (a distance of two yards). and included that suggestion of”nighttime curfew.

” raised by many Chief Ministers would certainly reaffirm. the sensation of caution among individuals.

Referring to the resumption of train services. Mr. Modi said it had been needed to rev up the financial action.

However, he made it clear that agencies on all routes.

Nearly two weeks after it suspended operations of passenger trains over the coronavirus catastrophe.

the railways will restart services using 15 pairs of trains on select paths from Tuesday.

Copy To Clipboard