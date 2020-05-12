Home Corona Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a videoconference using Chief Ministers that a...
CoronaIn News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a videoconference using Chief Ministers that a lockdown would continue

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said in a videoconference using Chief Ministers that a lockdown. would continue in some way or the other after May 17.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

but that the State governments must send in their strategies for ramping up economic activity. in green zones within their States between May 15 and 17 for consideration by the Centre.Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Based on a Chief Minister who talked to The Hindu, Mr. Modi suggested a complete exit from the lockdown wasn’t possible in the present conditions, especially since five Chief Ministers, including West Bengal, Telangana, and Bihar asked for an extension.

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recognized the State authorities for their job in containing the pandemic. and said it was to be a combined work.

Based on one Chief Minister who talked to The Hindu.Mr. Modi indicated that a full departure from the lockdown was not possible in the present circumstances.

especially since five Chief Ministers, including West Bengal, Telangana, and Bihar requested for an expansion.

lockdown was not possible in the present circumstances

He lauded the State authorities for their work in containing the pandemic until today and said it was a combined work.

He also explained the movement of migrant laborto their native States should be expedited within the next ten days.

Also Read:   Black Summer Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

“This may lead to some issues concerning States that employ them in their own native States.

where there may be a spike in cases,” Mr. Modi is reported to have stated.

All States, however, should think in terms of economic revival too, he emphasized.

 

Apart from requesting an expansion of the lockdown.

several States like Bihar, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Chhattisgarh expressed misgivings about the recovery of railway services.

Also Read:   Apple iPhone 12 Might be delayed Till November due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly said that as a former Railway Minister.”

he knew better than many” how it may lead to a fast spread of this disease at this crucial juncture.

Even the railways announced on Sunday evening. that it’d be operating 15 trains in pairs.

from May 12 to select destinations in a partial opening of till now-shuttered passenger services.

States asked for an expansion of lockdown

While five States asked for an expansion of lockdown. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it had been a time that the country”learned to live with coronavirus.

indicating that he had been in favor of a opening up of their economy.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel was vehement that States be made to decide. containment and open zones and draw up micro strategies for themselves.

Also Read:   The Greatest One-Day Toll Recorded in Almost Any Country: 1,169 COVID-19 Fatalities Were listed By The USA From The Previous 24 Hours

Mamata’s charge
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee discussed early at the meeting.

And raised very sharp points on being victimized over COVID-19 preparedness in her Nations.

pointing to being singled out by Home Minister Amit Shah and Central teams for criticism.

“What is the requirement to politicize this circumstance. she explained during her time to speak.

Financial package
Almost all States said a fiscal package to help embattled State finances should be declared. Goods and Services Tax (GST) settlement because of States be compensated.

And kits for economic revival also be declared soon. The many States, including Andhra Pradesh, said the limits for deficit under the Financial Responsibility Act be raised.

Punjab asked for an early announcement for higher Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy. and a bonus for not burning off the paddy stubble.

PM’s statement during the interaction with CMs

As plans are expected to stream in before May 17 from States. the picture of how India could exit the lockdown is yet to emerge.

PM’s statement during the interaction with CMs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, said the decrease in the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus. and slow increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines.

Also Read:   Children aren't Resistant to Coronavirus : What You Need To Know ?
Also Read:   The Best Way To Feel Individual In The Time of a Pandemic

would be the”twofold” challenges, and the Centre and nations will need to work towards achieving the twin objectives.

Addressing Chief Minister via a video conference. the Prime Minister also said he is of the”firm view.

first phase of lockdown weren’t needed

that the measures needed in the first phase of lockdown weren’t needed during the next phase.

and similarly the steps required in the third stage. are not required in the fourth,” according to an official statement.

Mr. Modi reaffirmed the importance of’do gaz door’ (a distance of two yards). and included that suggestion of”nighttime curfew.

” raised by many Chief Ministers would certainly reaffirm. the sensation of caution among individuals.

Referring to the resumption of train services. Mr. Modi said it had been needed to rev up the financial action.

However, he made it clear that agencies on all routes.

 

Nearly two weeks after it suspended operations of passenger trains over the coronavirus catastrophe.

the railways will restart services using 15 pairs of trains on select paths from Tuesday.

Copy To Clipboard

- Advertisement -
Nitu Jha

Must Read

Hunters Season 2 : Storyline, Cast And Release Date.

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Hunters is a thrilling web collection that handles the emphases of the people being referred to. February 2020 Hunter's Season 1 proceeded on 21st. The...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2 : Release And Cast Details!!!

HBO Anand mohan -
Euphoria is a modern teenage drama series that premiered on HBO past June. Created by Sam Levinson, the series is based on an Israeli...
Read more

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 : Release Date, Twist And More Other Updates!!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
House of Mouse Is Currently Suggesting a Caribbean Pirates remake without Jack Sparrow from Johnny Depp. Avengers Endgame celebrity Karen Gillan is likely at...
Read more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a videoconference using Chief Ministers that a lockdown would continue

Corona Nitu Jha -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said in a videoconference using Chief Ministers that a lockdown. would continue in some way or the other...
Read more

Ozark Season 4 : Cast And Future Updates!!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
The next installment of this popular crime drama Ozark premiered in March 2020. Season 3 arrived on Netflix with 10 new, mind-bending episodes. It...
Read more

‘Star trek Discovery season 3’ Release Date, Teaser And Other Updates!!!

TV Series Anand mohan -
Amidst the ongoing worldwide shutdown and creation being halted due to this coronavirus pandemic, according to some sources, the post-production of Star Trek Discovery...
Read more

Review On Finale Of Westworld Season 3.

HBO Anand mohan -
Westworld's third year just wrapped up with the incident"Crisis Theory" (read our Season 3 finale review), capping off the HBO series' travel into the"real...
Read more

Everything You Want To Know About The Cast Of The Boys Season 2.

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
New Season The filming for the next season of The Boys had stated in 2019 in Toronto. The trailer for the new period was out...
Read more

Lord of the Rings : Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Everything We Know About The Show.

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
It has been almost two years since the initial installment of Peter Jackson's Oscar-winning Lord of the Rings movie franchise and judging from the...
Read more

WandaVision : Plot, Cast, Release Date And More Details.

TV Series Anand mohan -
The next mini-Web show, WandaVision, is coming to Disney +, and fans of the MCU happen to be waiting to find out what the...
Read more
© World Top Trend