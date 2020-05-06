PREVIEW – Top Ten Errors Writers Make and Editors Hate

welcome to the tutorial top ten errors writers make that editors hate what are they and how do I fix them my name is Helga Scheer I’m a literary editor with more than 20 years of experience in the publishing industry after many years as editor in Big Five publishing houses I found it with pen and paper calm and now provide independent editorial services guiding writers like you through the development and writing process to help you write the best book you possibly can today I’ll be talking about the president chewing gum about a couple celebrating their anniversary about a mother defending her child to think now about black cats on Friday the 13th about clothes all over the living room and dishes crashing to the floor in a restaurant but if this was a novel and not a tutorial I should not tell you what I’ll be talking about I should just do it in other words I should show not tell and of course I’ll be talking about that too but what I’m trying to do here foreshadow elements of my tutorial in the beginning is a fine strategy because as a fiction writer you want the beginning of your story to tie in with your ending your story should run like an unstoppable freight train of events one plot twist leading to the next together weaving Charlotte’s Web spelling the words good book a rather good first draft for that’s what it is a draft even when you think it’s ready for an agent or a publisher everyone else involved will have comments and you’ll be revising more often than you’d like because even a near-perfect manuscript is found to have typos seriously nothing is worse than reading a manuscript that has not been properly edited and true friend editors one choose to succeed I get excited every time a new manuscript lands on my desk I’m excited by the idea to write a pitch to me ideas great ideas even unique ideas are the beginning of every great book but ideas are cheap it’s the execution that matters the execution we’ll decide whether your manuscript ends up in the slush pile or on the shelves of a bookstore in other words the way you develop your idea or bring it to life will not only cook but also reel in agents and editors and ultimately your readers
