By- Nitu Jha
President Donald Trump says he ceased taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

President Donald Trump

The drug has no proven benefits for coronavirus patients also doesn’t prevent COVID-19 disease.

Multiple studies have discovered the drug can make symptoms worse, and raise the passing rate of COVID-19 among patients.

President Donald Trump made headlines across the globe because of his claim that he had started taking the anti-malarial medication hydroxychloroquine

because he”heard a lot of good stories,” indicating that it could prevent or cure an illness of this novel coronavirus

. Now, with evidence mounting that the likely does little to assist and can make symptoms worse,

Trump claims he’s quitting his self-medicated routine.

Trump claimed he chose a seven-year”program” of the medication after consulting with a White House

doctor and after learning that numerous White House staffers had tested positive for COVID-19.

His decision to stop taking medication comes after defending the use of the drug despite clear evidence that it should not be used to treat a coronavirus infection.

“Well, I’ve heard great stories about it. Frankly, I have heard tremendous reports,” Trump stated in an interview,

refusing to mention the abundance of conflicting data that shows the exact opposite.

“Many people believe it saved their lives. You’d a research in France; you had a study in Italy that were studies that were astounding.”

Trump had defended his use of this medication while asserting that healthcare workers,

including doctors and nurses, are taking it to avoid becoming infected. There is zero evidence that this claim is accurate,

and doctors have repeatedly warned against the use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.

At present, there is no approved treatment for COVID-19

and while work on a vaccine continues at a breakneck pace, it will still likely be weeks or perhaps

a year before a vaccine is deemed safe and may be made widely accessible.

claiming to have a treatment or protective medication regimen to fight the disease is misguided at best or endangering lives .

For the President of the United States to announce he’s carrying an unproven drug while doctors and scientists

around the world are warning people to prevent that very same drug is, well, it’s pretty much par for the course these days.

It should not be, but it’s. Trump says he is feeling fine, noting,”I’m here,” during an interview on the program Total Measure.

“Hydroxy has had enormous if you look at it, enormous, rave reviews.”

If this wasn’t already clear: No, you shouldn’t take hydroxychloroquine to treat a coronavirus disease,

nor should you take it as a few preemptive measure to protect yourself from the virus. You could end up dead consequently.

Nitu Jha

