Home Entertainment Postmates Added A Few Curbside Pickup Feature For Delivery Drivers And Clients
Entertainment

Postmates Added A Few Curbside Pickup Feature For Delivery Drivers And Clients

By- Nitu Jha
- Advertisement -

Postmates added a new curbside pickup feature for delivery drivers and clients.

Postmates added a new curbside

- Advertisement -

Any firm with a Postmates tablet can trigger curbside pickup on the program.

 

Customers and drivers will”Check-In” in real-time when they arrive at alert the business.

 

The coronavirus pandemic drastically altered our habits and patterns nearly overnight.

forcing us to stay indoors and avoid gatherings at all costs.

Restaurants and pubs are hit as hard as any company, doing everything they can to stay open while keeping their workers and their customers safe.

For a number of them, this meant limiting service to pickup and shipping.

and on Friday, Postmates created our own lives slightly more comfortable with a new attribute.

Also Read:   Release Date OF 'Warner Bros' Drafting Plans For 'Masks 3' With "Jim Carrey",

Postmates was the very first online shipping service to introduce non-contact delivery at the start of March.

These days, the company is beating its rivals to the punch again with curbside pickup.

From what we know about COVID-19

being in an enclosed space with different people for any amount of time is insecure.

and that’s why Postmates would like to help local companies drop off orders at the curb so customers don’t need to go inside.

According to a blog article on Postmates’ website, any retailer with a Postmates tablet is now able to provide curbside pickup via the program.

Also Read:   Kudlow: Coronavirus Relief Package Can Total More Than $2 Trillion

They can also choose this as the only service they provide.

Also Read:   'Dog's Most Wanted' Season 2 - Release Date, Cast, Plot, Story, News updates & everything else

so if they need all delivery drivers and clients to wait outside to have the purchase given off curbsidethey can do this.

To utilize this attribute, the merchant selects whether they want to hand their merchandise curbside.

the company explained in the same blog post on Friday.

“If the client chooses pickup, the client will”Check-In” in real time when they get to the retailer to notify them to come outside.

The fleet program will also encourage curbside pickup, so Postmates are going to be able to allow the merchant know that they are there to pick up the item.

The fleet program will even help curbside pickup, so the fleet will have the ability to allow the merchant know that they are there to pick up the item .

Also Read:   Rishi Kapoor dies in Mumbai hospital, Amitabh Bachchan said - I am broken

that further reduces close-contact human interactions at the shipping chain.”

As states begin to reopen, individual businesses will probably be doing what they can to keep everybody safe.

With curbside pickup, they could ensure that as little contact as essential is created between workers and customers while maintaining the business open.

Unfortunately, we can expect to see numerous .

places of company reopen in the coming days with no regard for the ongoing crisis.

Also Read:   'Dog's Most Wanted' Season 2 - Release Date, Cast, Plot, Story, News updates & everything else

but it’s wonderful to know that there are tools available for the ones who care.

- Advertisement -
Nitu Jha

Must Read

Postmates Added A Few Curbside Pickup Feature For Delivery Drivers And Clients

Entertainment Nitu Jha -
Postmates added a new curbside pickup feature for delivery drivers and clients. Postmates added a new curbside Any firm with a Postmates tablet can trigger curbside...
Read more

The Coronavirus Pandemic Numbers, Which Looked Downright Frightening

Education Nitu Jha -
The coronavirus pandemic numbers, which looked downright frightening, only keep getting worse . The coronavirus pandemic numbers with more than 4.4 million individuals globally having been...
Read more

The Moon’s Mysterious Disappearance In The Sky In The Year 1100 Is Currently Getting An Explanation By scientist

In News Nitu Jha -
The Moon's mysterious disappearance in the sky in the year 1100 is currently getting an explanation by scientists. The Moon's mysterious disappearance It's considered that volcanic...
Read more

John Oliver Report Explains That The US Remains Currently Failing

In News Kalyan Jee Jha -
Following weeks of social distancing measures, it is unsurprising to hear that most folks wish to get back to normal. Whether they're business people,...
Read more

The Last of Us Part II, Devoting Crucial Moments From the Narrative

Entertainment Kalyan Jee Jha -
The next generation of video game consoles is months away, but there are a few significant blockbusters planned for this creation in the interim....
Read more

Knightfall Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And What Is The Hardest Part Of Making Knightfall?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
We have for you all of the recent updates and newest information of the upcoming show Knigtfall Season 3, by its official launch date...
Read more

Marvel’s Moon Knight Season 1 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And How Did Previous Season End

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Moon Knight Release Date: When is it released? There hasn't been any information concerning this TV series' launch date. It could take a little while...
Read more

Facebook launched its Zoom rival, Messenger Rooms, in the US and Canada

Streaming Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Facebook launched its Zoom rival, Messenger Rooms, in the US and Canada on Thursday. Messenger Rooms can hold up to 50 people, have no time...
Read more

Sherlock Season 5:Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know!!

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The success of Sherlock Season 4 along with other previous seasons fortified fans ' demand for Season 5. Each of this popular British crime...
Read more

‘Derry Girls Season 3’, Release Date, Cast And All You Need to Know About the New Season

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Is Derry Girls Season 3 publishing? The Derry Girls Season 2 has obtained a lot of fans that were new to these waiting for...
Read more
© World Top Trend