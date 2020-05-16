Postmates Added A Few Curbside Pickup Feature For Delivery Drivers And Clients

- Advertisement -

Postmates added a new curbside pickup feature for delivery drivers and clients.

Any firm with a Postmates tablet can trigger curbside pickup on the program.

Customers and drivers will”Check-In” in real-time when they arrive at alert the business.

The coronavirus pandemic drastically altered our habits and patterns nearly overnight.

forcing us to stay indoors and avoid gatherings at all costs.

Restaurants and pubs are hit as hard as any company, doing everything they can to stay open while keeping their workers and their customers safe.

For a number of them, this meant limiting service to pickup and shipping.

and on Friday, Postmates created our own lives slightly more comfortable with a new attribute.

Postmates was the very first online shipping service to introduce non-contact delivery at the start of March.

These days, the company is beating its rivals to the punch again with curbside pickup.

From what we know about COVID-19

being in an enclosed space with different people for any amount of time is insecure.

and that’s why Postmates would like to help local companies drop off orders at the curb so customers don’t need to go inside.

According to a blog article on Postmates’ website, any retailer with a Postmates tablet is now able to provide curbside pickup via the program.

They can also choose this as the only service they provide.

so if they need all delivery drivers and clients to wait outside to have the purchase given off curbsidethey can do this.

To utilize this attribute, the merchant selects whether they want to hand their merchandise curbside.

the company explained in the same blog post on Friday.

“If the client chooses pickup, the client will”Check-In” in real time when they get to the retailer to notify them to come outside.

The fleet program will also encourage curbside pickup, so Postmates are going to be able to allow the merchant know that they are there to pick up the item.

that further reduces close-contact human interactions at the shipping chain.”

As states begin to reopen, individual businesses will probably be doing what they can to keep everybody safe.

With curbside pickup, they could ensure that as little contact as essential is created between workers and customers while maintaining the business open.

Unfortunately, we can expect to see numerous .

places of company reopen in the coming days with no regard for the ongoing crisis.

but it’s wonderful to know that there are tools available for the ones who care.