Pizza Hut is giving away half a million free championships to celebrate the graduating class of 2020.

To claim your free pizza, then you have to log in to your Hut Rewards account before May 28th.

Pizza Hut is giving free championships

As soon as you claim your free medium one-topping pizza, you’ve got until June 4th to redeem it.

Graduation ceremonies are excruciatingly slow, are often held in overcrowded rooms or under the beating sun.

and require students to purchase absurd caps and gowns that they’ll never look at again.

They are also incredibly significant for innumerable students and parents. but as a result of publication coronavirus pandemic.

millions of seniors will never have the chance to walk.

across the platform and accept their diplomas in front of their buddies, and family.

No online commencement address from a star or a former president can substitute a graduation ceremony.

but maybe some free pizza will do just fine.

Starting this weekend,

Still, unlike a recent Krispy Kreme marketing , you do not need to really be graduating to take advantage of the offer.

Provided that you have a Hut Rewards accounts, you can find a free medium one-topping pizza.

“We are teaming up with America’s dairy farmers to honor 2020 graduates. by giving half a million FREE hamburgers! Just sign in to your Hut Rewards account below to claim your free medium one-topping redeem and pizza online through 6/4. Cheers for you!” Read the directions about the Pizza Hut site.

The offer started on May 21st and ended at 11:59 PM CT on May 28th, or if the free pizza supply is used up.

Because we are all stuck in the home, I feel the supply won’t last till the 28th.

“Our brand has a long history of celebrating moments that matter — such as graduations — and Pizza Hut. takes pride in being part of our customers’ large days,” said George Felix, CMO, Pizza Hut.

“So, it’s only natural that we would be there for students and their families. to help celebrate the achievements of the graduating class of 2020.

We are proud to partner with America’s hard-working dairy farmers to bring students.

that are missing out on their opportunity to cross the point with their degree. and observe with their favorite Pizza Hut pizza.”

Ironically, a medium one-topping pizza from Pizza Hut isn’t likely to revive each the memories graduating.

seniors would have been producing over the past two months.

As a high school and college graduate. I can tell you I would not have turned down a free pizza in either age.

And I seldom do now, either.