Pixel 4 XL revisited: Still fantastic Available At $599

By most metrics, folks are pretty harsh on the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL, particularly once you consider that neither phone is really”bad” I’m not trying to discount some quite substantial shortcomings, but the Pixel 4 XL, in particular, is a phone that is great. It’s remarkable how fast the market shifts, especially once you consider exactly what everyone else is doing in comparison to Google.

Leaks and sniping from the sidelines are one thing, but actually utilizing a device for a protracted period offers you a sense of the inherent flaws and strengths — and like every smartphone, the Pixel 4 XL surely has a few of those.

In the outset, the biggest difficulty is that since the Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL were unveiled, a steady stream of genuine top-tier handsets has managed to provide exceptional hardware, software, cameras, and internals at comparable and, in many cases, even lower price points.

Having utilized the Pixel 4 — more specifically the XL model — off and on for the past six months because of my everyday smartphone, I feel I understand the apparatus better than ever before. I feel I have extended experience after living with this fantastic but still faulty smartphone to give my thoughts to you.

Hardware & Design

The plan of this Pixel 4 XL is simple and clean. Straightforward in a manner that I think distinguishes it from the bunch of shiny slabs with bezels that are small and endless screens. Now I’m still a massive fan of an expansive screen but in all honesty, they don’t tend to match the relaxation and approachability of this Pixel 4.Having side bezels is striking and I’ve found they really aide grip, which is missing on some flagships that are comparable. Matte glass like this.

We need more matte colours. Had Google made a matte black Pixel 4 XL, I would have been in line for more”stealthy” colours. It’s held up well — given as no two drops are equivalent, that is anecdotal although I’ve been impressed with the overall durability of my Pixel 4 XL, it has taken a few minor dings from drops. A few scuffs to the bezels haven’t actually done much to”ruin” the look of the phone either. With a 6.3-inch body, I personally wouldn’t call the XL little.

It will feel bigger than some comparable flagships. The smaller Pixel 4 is a tough market because of the paltry battery, but it’s a far more palatable 5.79-inches if you really do want a smaller smartphone. Unless you must get a phone that is smaller Nevertheless, we do not suggest the standard Pixel 4 version.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6GB of RAM seem especially small given the pricing, but I still don’t believe a Pixel is a”Pixel” because of the internals. The Pixel 3a is a prime example of that. Though I haven’t used over 50GB thanks to a 100GB Google One subscription program that is extra, I really do kind of regret choosing for the 64GB version. A plan that lets me hand larger off files without worrying about distance — and also something I wholeheartedly recommend if you are worried about storage space.

Display

The display on the Pixel 4 XL is superb but does not get glowing in direct sunshine. Fortunately, that isn’t something to whine about in my case since I live in England but it is something to note. Inside it’s been fine. It has colours, together with the natural mode being particularly nice. I would not call it a heart point, although the 90Hz refresh rate when forced is also a big plus point…

It occurs to make matters slightly smoother. The bulge from 60 to 120Hz will undoubtedly make more difference — should that happen on a future Pixel. I have encountered the screen coating issues that some have complained of. I slapped a screen protector on as soon as I heard it might be a problem.

It may be wise to do the same unless you are happy wiping smudges and grime from your screen quite frequently. The experience hasn’t been actually detracted from by the significant forehead, and I have to admit that I am more of a fan of the look than a cutout out of a uniformity perspective. That said, it would have been nice to find consistent or an edge-to-edge experience bezels on all sides of this Pixel 4 XL display.

Additionally, it is worth mentioning the Pixel 4 XL display is completely flat. Not having curves makes it much easier to socialize with. You will have no issues with ghost touches at the borders or on the curves because Google made this completely flat and did the ideal thing.

Software & Performance

The Pixel 4 XL’s greatest strength along with the camera would be that the”pure” Android computer software experience. It is still fantastic now 6 months on thanks to a series of updates that resolve some of the nagging issues.

Among the biggest bonus developments to the Pixel series, this season has been the introduction of the Pixel Feature Drop. By providing, feature improvements which improve the experience supported hardware enhancing the experience in the procedure and functionality. When running Android 10, I had no issues with program crashes or slowdowns.

Now I’m running the buggy Android 11 Developer Previews, I’ve seen problems but to have the ability this season to run the latest builds ahead of a complete OS upgrade is fantastic. That the Google Pixel series stays the means to really go on Android — if you must have the latest updates on your phone — beyond Apple.

Should you stick with secure Android 10 assembles, you are given plenty of Android 11 Developer Preview features for experience by the aforementioned Pixel Feature Drops. This is a phone that runs as it did a new device on launch something not many different devices can claim.

Battery

It’s with regret that I have to tell you about the battery woes using the Pixel 4 XL. Normally, I will see around three to four hours of screen on time with”normal” use — lots of WhatsApp and Slack messaging, emails, and Pocket Casts abuse.

That’s most likely fine for most people but it just is not consistent enough on a daily basis to become an”exact” figure — even though Display on Time is a poor metric in that respect. As soon as I deviate from this normal usage, battery anxiety gets almost too hard to bear. Seeing your battery percentage dropping almost in realtime when doing something deemed”power-intensive” is not something I miss when switching to a device with a significant battery.

What is more confusing is that some smartphones using slightly bigger batteries that only fare much better. Since it has a 3,800 mAh battery compared to the 3,700 mAh cell in the Pixel 4 XL, the OnePlus 7T is a prime example. Whereas the Pixel 4 XL struggles it can figure out how to get through daily.

Is this something related to the engine life optimization of the Pixel 4? Even with all the additional features likes Motion Sense disabled, it still fares poorly, although we are not completely sure. Plus, you should not have to disable selling features to make it through an ordinary day.

In addition to that aggravation, the standby time is undoubtedly the worst of any modern phone I have used. Leaving it can lose up to 20% Do Not Disturb mode that is really terrible. Anecdotally, software updates appear to have made a minor difference, but if I am heading out for a long day (not common at the current moment because of COVID-19) I always ensure I have a power bank available to provide me with a little additional juice. Feeling tied to a charger is not something I’ve had with 3a XL or the Pixel 3a, so let us hope the Pixel 5 can resolve this come discharge.

Camera

The beauty of this Pixel 4 XL is that you may just take it from your pocket, snap 9 times out of 10 you’ve ensured a fantastic picture and the shutter button. It’s just a very enjoyable smartphone camera experience available on the marketplace. Sure, lots of smartphones have better hardware, but there is a reason that we see people rushing to get Google Camera interfaces in their apparatus.

Google’s”special sauce” is your processing, and there’s not any denying that this is just the best of this bunch. A number of the initial images I took of purchasing the Pixel 4 XL, over the first few weeks are one of my favourites I’ve ever taken. It always feels like I am going to”nail” a shot before I even consider taking it, it’s quite difficult to fully describe.

The consistency is unmatched for easy point-and-shoot smartphone photography. When I am taking the Pixel 4 XL, I feel excited to shoot photographs — something no other smartphone seems to offer is a delight and that desire. It is not a lens that I use often or even care about much, although I have overlooked the lens.

Google should really ensure that we have an option on Pixel 5, although I’m not defending the omission. When doing things, Having the ability to get that shot is something I have missed the most. The telephoto zoom lens is fantastic though, although it is principally handled by applications.

Super Res Zoom enhances images tremendously, but picture quality does begin to fall apart at zoom. It’s definitely bettered from the growing list of smartphones packing in zooms, but the Pixel 4 XL hangs with them up to some point. Night Sight does a job that is sublime If it gets dark. It is no longer the course leader since the Huawei P30 Pro and even the Oppo Find X2 Pro excels at only shot nighttime exposures, but it does a nice job in poor lighting.

Spare the first few weeks after launch, I’ve used it probably grand total of 5 times, although I do also enjoy that Astrophotography that is simple is possible. I still haven’t managed to transcend the results on a cold Scottish night in late October — so I’ve essentially avoided using the manner as.

In the very front, I’m sorry to say I’m not a successful selfie taker, however, any selfies I’ve taken with the 4 XL have been outstanding. The portrait mode works just as well as it does on the dual-camera installation that is rear-facing.

Prolific selfie-takers might miss the ultra-wide in the Pixel 3 series, but the undoubted quality in the Royal lens won’t disappoint.

Motion Sense

It’s a wonderful idea in principle, but Motion Sense is a bit of a gimmick. The features do make it useful but turning it off saves a chunk of battery life.

Haptics

In my opinion, the OnePlus 8 Pro’s haptics has just superseded the haptics about the 4 XL. You get that nice pleasant”clink” when you swipe and tap. It is bloated and in no way”buzzy” like cheaper tablets. It is still a few steps behind the iPhone however I love the Pixel 4’s haptics.

Face Unlock

I wasn’t looking forward to losing fingerprint unlocks on the Pixel 4 XL, but the Face Unlock is a pleasure. It’s still though I guess I prefer it being too fast than too slow. Remember the outrage over your eyes? The current March Pixel Feature Drop mended that also. As there are only really about 15 apps that have included the option enabled since launch we need to see support for the access though.

Final thoughts Google Pixel 4 XL is a fantastic smartphone but, as it was upon launch. But, $899 is much too high an entrance price to inquire after 6 months. It has had a number of discounts and is almost always available. It has the best Android software, the best smartphone camera, and also the update monitor record.

Should you need a smartphone that needs to continue all day, then it’s still tough to suggest the Pixel 4 XL. Although every time I return to the smartphone, it’s with a smile on my face and enjoys for the true experience. The shortcomings make it hard to advocate for just about everyone, but now with the Pixel 4 XL for the experience alone becomes a prospect that is enticing.