Pirates of the Caribbean: Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow, well I can say don’t expect him to return

By- Vikash Kumar
Back in 2018, reports surfaced that Disney was set to reboot their blockbuster franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean. Since then, fans have been wondering what might that mean for Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow I can say don’t expect him to return.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, the studio is going the reboot path, and are looking for a female guide, and one name on top of Disney’s list to lead the reboot is Avengers: Endgame and Jumanji: The Next Level star Karen Gillan. This is as I’ve heard rumblings of Gillan as early as last fall, something I can also confirm. As of today, it is unknown if the celebrity has had some formal talks with the studio, but the studio is undoubtedly interested.

Is that the studio can be contemplating women of color for the function. Character and story details are being kept under wraps. There could be a possibility that the film will seem to get centered on Redd. However, fan speculation will go crazy now that the name of Gillan has been mentioned, the female pirate featured at the Disney Parks attraction, and is a meet-and-greet character.

Back in October, Disney tapped at Chernobyl founder Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot, who wrote the Pirates films that were preceding, coming across a fresh direction. Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman (Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure) will produce. A director has not yet been picked, but Disney has many names they have looked at, I won’t share the names I have heard, for now, I will save that for a future scoop I’ve been working on. The budget about the movie is north of $100M and is being made for a theatrical release, despite rumors of a Disney+ show.

Though Depp’s participation has yet to be addressed by Disney, this is a reboot, so it’s unlikely he yields. Back in 2018, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, Sean Bailey, talked with The Hollywood Reporter Concerning the reboot and avoided the question of Depp’s involvement, here is what he had to say:

“we would like to bring in new energy and energy efficiency. I adore that the [Pirates] movies, but a part of the reason Rhett and Paul are so interesting is that we want to give it a kick in the pants. And that is what I have tasked them with.”

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is one of the most financially successful of all time. The five movies have grossed over $4.5 billion at the global box office. The previous movie Dead Men Tell No Tales ended up earning $794.1M globally for its studio, dominating the Memorial Day weekend in 2017.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

