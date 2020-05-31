Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

- Advertisement -

The massive success of each Pirates of the Caribbean movie continued paving the way for more sequels. There are already five films of this franchise, and the movie is on the way. The enthusiastic movie lovers are waiting to get some latest updates.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is a movie lover who has been looking forward since 2017. The avid movie lovers are interested to know the names of the actors who will return in the movie. A rumor popped up that Johnny Depp wouldn’t reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the sixth movie. This rumor made lovers bonkers, and they started demanding his return.

A request was started on Change.org, urging Disney to reconsider his return. One hundred ninety-five thousand signatures have been gathered over by request having an urge to reunite Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. With a beautiful response, we feel that Disney will bring back Johnny Depp in the film that is the first movie as Captain Jack Sparrow.

Several websites are claiming that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is possible without Johnny Depp’s role as Captain Jack Sparrow. The addition in the film of Karen Gillian made a massive sound. There are claims that she may play with the lead role, replacing Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow.

But the franchise enthusiasts aren’t ready to accept the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp. With the petition’s response (mentioned previously ) in the worldwide fans, Disney will surely be compelled to include the 56-year-old actor from the film.

By rapping on the return of Johnny Depp, his excitement has broken. He explained that he has no idea if the globally popular celebrity would reprise his role. “The one we’re growing at this time, we are not sure quite what Johnny’s function is going to be,” he explained to Collider.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 do not have a formal release date. Fans are wondering whether the production team will be able to publish the film that is sixth in 2020 or not. The world health situation is that the most important reason the movie can not be anticipated in this year.