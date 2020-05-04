Home Hollywood Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More!!
Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More!!

By- Ajeet Kumar
Pirates of the Caribbean 6 were officially supported by Disney but it seems that Johnny Depp will not return to reprise his role.

The Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the inspiring and humorous series in the movie market. This movie series is one of Hollywood film franchises, with every launching.

It turned into a mega-hit because of the cast’s excellent acting visual effects that were top-tier and abilities. All these are simply a few of the reasons why the series’ installment is a film to expect.

So, Who Will Play The Role Of Jack Sparrow in Part 6?

Rumors are that the 56-year-old actor will not be reprising his role with the sixth movie of the franchise.

Johnny Depp was playing the part of Jack Sparrow since 2003. And he has undoubtedly never failed to amaze the audiences with comic reliefs and his entertainment. Fans are having difficulty accepting someone besides Johnny Depp will play the role of Captain Jack Sparrow.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

Meanwhile, a request was recently found on Change.org advocating Disney in support of Johnny Depp for his return to reprise the role. The petition was an urge to deliver back Johnny Depp for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. And has gathered over 185,000 signatures. The figure is nearly near 200,000.

But even it’s still not confirmed that Johnny Depp will return for the part. Speculations are that there’s just a 10% chance of his return fingers crossed.

Release Date of the sixth installment

Meanwhile, speculations have spread throughout the internet which, Pirates Of The Caribbean Part 6 is going to be released in mid-2021 roughly. According to multiple sources, fans might expect that the Film could launch in mid-2021. But, there is one thing to be rid that there is isn’t any Official Release Date announced.

