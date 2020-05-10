Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 : Release Date, Cast And Other Latest Updates!!!!

- Advertisement -

When Pirates of the Caribbean 6 going to be published? The launch date of the sixth installment remains not declared but there are reports that it could be released in late 2021. The film actor Lee Arenberg said the sixth movie is being discussed. Read further to learn more in detail.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are obviously among the most anticipated movies fans have been waiting for around three decades. The avid fans of Pirates of the Caribbean films are interested to know the names of those celebrities who’ll come back in the sixth episode.

The release of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is unconfirmed. The film was expected to hit the big screens in 2020 but today odds are very less based on the current global scenario. As the world is combating against coronavirus pandemic, all of the jobs in the entertainment industry around the world have been halted and postponed.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may even see the returning of Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa, Brenton Thwaites as Henry Turner, and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs. Johnny Depp is likely to reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in the movie.

On the other hand, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and Brenton Thwaites are also likely to reprise their roles as Will Turner, Elizabeth Swann, and Henry Turner respectively. Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn’t have a formal trailer yet. However, a fan-made was created and found over YouTube by Rap Aktuell on June 13, 2018, which can’t be taken officially.

The collection of Pirates of the Caribbean, i.e., with more than 4.5 billion internationally, is the 14th highest-grossing movie of all time and it was the first franchise to cross USD 1 billion globally. The fifth half of this franchise has been launched at the 12 weeks 2017 and since then hundreds of thousands of persons are ready to know about Pirates of The Caribbean 6, multiple sources revealed.

The release date of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is yet to be declared. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the movie franchise.