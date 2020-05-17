Home Hollywood Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Jack Sparrow
Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Jack Sparrow

By- Salina Marak
According to the different sources of news, it seems that Jack Sparrow won’t be returning for the next sequel, unfortunately. After the first part, the movie had been receiving quite low remarks and reviews from the audience. Jack Sparrow, a character played by the actor, Johnny Depp, was quite amazing in his role and was able to gather millions of fans all over the world; however, he was not able to fit in with the story. After the fantastic entry in The curse of the black pearl, his character seems to deteriorate without the support of the two characters i.e., Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner.

News has been saying that the next sequel will bring in the original Disney character, Redd as the protagonist of the story. The creator is planning to reboot, or we can say start fresh in the next sequel. Jeff Nathans and Terry Rossio will write the following season.

RELEASE DATE

No confirmed release date has been announced by the officials yet, but different sources say that it will be released in the mid of 2021 and not in any way before that.

PLOT

There haven’t been any details or revelations about what is coming up in the next sequel. The news sources are more focused and concerned about Johnny Depp not returning so, are the fans. A petition to bring him back to the movie was also issued and signed by almost 200,000 people all over the world, but it was all vain. Nothing could convince him to give it a chance even for the sake of his fans.

CAST

With Jack Sparrow not returning to the screens, we can assume that the script, along with the cast, will be completely different. The officials haven’t revealed the cast as well. The fans still are waiting for Johnny to come back(Hope he does)

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Plot, Cast, Release Date And Jack Sparrow

