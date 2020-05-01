Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Official Release Date And Will We See More Of Johnny Depp? Check Here

- Advertisement -

Among the inspiring and funny series in the film industry are The Pirates of the Caribbean. The series revolves around the different adventures of pirates and there’s been a total of five. All the five movies have collected over four and a half thousand dollars against a budget of a single plus a half-billion bucks and were a huge hit.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Official Release Date

But we’re reading online from the various News Resources that, Pirates Of The Caribbean Part 6 will be released at mid-2021 roughly. Yes, according to multiple sources we can expect the Film could launch in mid-2021.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Main Cast and Plot

The cast of this sixth movie will probably be recurring as those of the initial five together with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow; Orlando Bloom as Will Turner; Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann; Kaya Scodelario as Carina Barbossa and Kevin McNally as Joshamee Gibbs who is expected to be seen in the instalment.

The storyline of the movie picks up where the person left. The nightmare of Davy Jones’ return will be developed in the Film. The approval as the Captain of jack entails his journey. New characters are introduced in the movie.

Will We See More Of Johnny Depp?

The short answer to this one appears to be no — Disney has decided to proceed on the reboot without celebrity Johnny Depp playing Captain Jack Sparrow. This could be as a result of his problematic past few years, making him not a particular investment.

Without the controversy, Disney moving ahead without Johnny Depp on the reboot makes some sense. A reboot is what it says on the tin: starting fresh. Going forward without the previous actors opens the world up to new portrayals. Additionally, it opens up the funding as Disney will reportedly conserve 90 million bucks by not going with Depp.

Progress on the franchise’s reboot might have slowed with the coronavirus pandemic, but info is sure to keep to surface. Meanwhile, the four movies are available to watch on Disney+ for those who don’t need to wait to reevaluate the high seas.