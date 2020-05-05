Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Everything you want to know about the movie

- Advertisement -

It is a pirate’s life for lovers of this smash-hit movie series Pirates of the Caribbean–especially with the news that a reboot is in the works. While no release date has been announced yet and additional news is slim, we can still examine where we are and what we understand of this series’ future.

The Series So Far

Disney’s first movie in the series depending on the ride, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, released in 2013. The film was a smash hit, causing Disney to quickly follow up with a sequel. Dead Man’s Chest released in 2006, with At World’s End shutting out the original trilogy in 2007.

On Stranger Tides, released in 2011, would go on to reestablish the show with a second billion dollars, with 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales carrying a small stumble. However, the series’ popularity extends beyond the films. This is not even taking into account the novels and video games, or the upgrades to the ride which began it all. Now, using a sixth movie intended, Disney is talking about a reboot into the beloved franchise.

What’s The Script For Your New Movie Going?

As for progress on another movie’s script, Pirates’ authors are navigating dangerous waters. Originally, Disney had Deadpool authors Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick signed to write the rebooted script. However, Reese and Wernick abandoned the job in ancient 2019. Later that same year, longtime Pirates author Ted Elliott and Chernobyl founder Craig Mazin were declared as the new authors. With Ted Elliott’s encounter with the franchise and Craig Mazin’s talent for the two terror and comedy, the newscript is sure to be interesting.

The brief answer to this one seems to be no — Disney has made the decision to proceed on the reboot with no celebrity Johnny Depp playing Captain Jack Sparrow. This could be due to his problematic past couple of years which makes him not a sure investment.

Even without the controversy, though, Disney moving ahead on the reboot without Johnny Depp makes some sense. A reboot is precisely what it says on the tin: starting new with the same idea. It also opens up the funding as Disney is going to allegedly save 90 million bucks by not moving with Depp.

Progress on the franchise’s reboot may have slowed using the coronavirus pandemic, but new info is sure to continue to surface. Meanwhile, the first four movies are available to watch on Disney+ for people who don’t need to wait to reevaluate the high seas.