Home Movies Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Everything you want to know about the...
Movies

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Everything you want to know about the movie

By- Anand mohan
- Advertisement -

It is a pirate’s life for lovers of this smash-hit movie series Pirates of the Caribbean–especially with the news that a reboot is in the works. While no release date has been announced yet and additional news is slim, we can still examine where we are and what we understand of this series’ future.

The Series So Far

Disney’s first movie in the series depending on the ride, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, released in 2013. The film was a smash hit, causing Disney to quickly follow up with a sequel. Dead Man’s Chest released in 2006, with At World’s End shutting out the original trilogy in 2007.

Also Read:   Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, And More Latest Update
- Advertisement -

On Stranger Tides, released in 2011, would go on to reestablish the show with a second billion dollars, with 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales carrying a small stumble. However, the series’ popularity extends beyond the films. This is not even taking into account the novels and video games, or the upgrades to the ride which began it all. Now, using a sixth movie intended, Disney is talking about a reboot into the beloved franchise.

What’s The Script For Your New Movie Going?

As for progress on another movie’s script, Pirates’ authors are navigating dangerous waters. Originally, Disney had Deadpool authors Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick signed to write the rebooted script. However, Reese and Wernick abandoned the job in ancient 2019. Later that same year, longtime Pirates author Ted Elliott and Chernobyl founder Craig Mazin were declared as the new authors. With Ted Elliott’s encounter with the franchise and Craig Mazin’s talent for the two terror and comedy, the newscript is sure to be interesting.

Also Read:   Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Recent News
Also Read:   Bond 25: No Time To Die Release Dates, Cast, Plot, Expectations And All Latest Information

The brief answer to this one seems to be no — Disney has made the decision to proceed on the reboot with no celebrity Johnny Depp playing Captain Jack Sparrow. This could be due to his problematic past couple of years which makes him not a sure investment.

Even without the controversy, though, Disney moving ahead on the reboot without Johnny Depp makes some sense. A reboot is precisely what it says on the tin: starting new with the same idea. It also opens up the funding as Disney is going to allegedly save 90 million bucks by not moving with Depp.

Also Read:   Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may see the return of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow

Progress on the franchise’s reboot may have slowed using the coronavirus pandemic, but new info is sure to continue to surface. Meanwhile, the first four movies are available to watch on Disney+ for people who don’t need to wait to reevaluate the high seas.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   View The Opening Scene of'The Office' On Its Anniversary
Anand mohan

Must Read

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Spolier And All The Latest Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Goblin Slayer is a dark fantasy series based on a novel set of the same title by Kumo Kagyu. Noboru Kannatuki illustrates the novels....
Read more

THE GOOD PLACE SEASON 4

Entertainment Aryan Singh -
'The Good Place' is a fantasy-comedy tv series started by 'Michael Schur', the creator of the show. Many people love it due to its...
Read more

Today, The Government Will Put 500-500 Rupees In These Jan Dhan Accounts, Know When And When You Will Get Money!

Top Stories Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the second installment of Rs 500-500 will be deposited in the account of women account...
Read more

Drifters Season 2 Release Date, Voice Cast, Plot: When will Drifter 2 out?

Entertainment Aryan Singh -
Drifters season-2 RELEASE DATE. Drifters season-1 had gained immense popularity among the youth since the time it was premiered online. Drifters season- 1 was a...
Read more

When Is The Release Date Of Season 5 Of Lucifer? How Can I Watch The Previous Series Of Lucifer?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Lucifer Season 5 is coming! However, stated Lucifer's span, while extended to 16 scenes, is going to be the last appearance ever to be...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Everything You Want To Know

Netflix Anand mohan -
Spoilers for season 1 of Outer Banks below. Seeing the soapy teen drama of Netflix's Outer Banks left me longing for a tan, a fictional...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Episodes, All Information and Updates.

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
The Boys Season 2 is on the way, we've already received the titles of the episode of the second season of'The Boys' and it...
Read more

Diablo 4 : Release Date, Gameplay, Hidden Features, Information, and All Updates!!

Gaming Anand mohan -
Diablo 4 is an internet dungeon crawler action role-playing sport. Since the launch of Diablo 3; now, after a gap of around seven decades,...
Read more

HighSchool DxD Season 5: All necessary updates about the anime show that you want to know.

TV Series Anand mohan -
Highschool DxD is a very popular anime show, and when you look at it, you will instantly realize why it is so popular. It...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release date, Gameplay, Story, Rumors And More Updates

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Diablo 4 trailer shows the game narrative will focus on Lilith, who's the daughter of Succubi and Mephisto. Lilith will play the main antagonist...
Read more
© World Top Trend