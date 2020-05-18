Peaky blinders season 6: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Peaky Blinders is a historical crime- drama series created by Steven Knight. The show broadcasts on BBC One. The show is based on an urban youth gang, which was quite active in the 19th and 20th centuries. The first season of the show was aired on September 12, 2013. The show has gained a massive following since then. It is titled to be one of the best crime series ever made.

The series revolves around a family of gangsters in Birmingham named Peaky Blinders. The chief inspector of the city decides to stop the family from doing their shrewd business.

Release Date

Unfortunately for the fans, the release date for season 6 of the show has not been announced yet. The show was to be released in 2020 end. But according to the sources, shooting for the show hasn’t begun yet due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19. According to rumors, fans will not be able to watch season 6 of the series till the end of 2021.

Cast

No information regarding the cast of season 6 has been given yet. But we are expecting to see the cast of season 5 of the show to return. Cillian Murphy will be seen as Tommy Shelby, Paul Anderson, Arthur Shelby, Helen McCrory, Polly Gray, and many other wells know artists.

Until the production house gives any other information, fans will have to keep waiting for season 6 of the show.

Stay safe, stay updated.