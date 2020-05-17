Peaky blinders season 6: Cast, release, plot and other things you need to know!

- Advertisement -

Director Anthony Byrne has confirmed that season 6 of the show. The show is in its pre-production level. PEAKY BLINDERS season six has been given the green light for cast and crew to return to filming the Shelby family drama’s next installment.

One of the most popular shows on Netflix has not yet confirmed its release date of Season 6. But fans are hoping that it would be present on the screens by the end of 2020. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent season. According to the director, Anthony Byrne, the production for peaky blinders Season 6 already started working a few months ago. But the coronavirus pandemic stopped the output like any other television and movie projects across the world.

Cast: Peaky blinders season 6

The excellent cast is going to take a great comeback in the new season 6. This cast member and their respective roles are as follows:

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will surely see the returning of Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby, aka Tommy. Other actors like Paul Anderson, Harry Kirton, and Sophie Rundle, who played the roles of Arthur Shelby, Finn Shelby, and Ada Thorne respectively, will join in the series.

The names of the new characters have not been revealed yet, but they are expected to arrive soon.

Plot: Peaky blinders season 6

The plot is going to be very exciting for the new season. In Season 6, Natasha O’Keeffe will reprise her character Lizzie Stark and fans will be excited seeing her relationship with Tommy in a much-focused way. Season 5 exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of Season 4. Many lovers believe their love tale will be continued in Season 6, and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids. The more about the storyline is a surprise kept by the producers.

The release of the new season of Peaky blinders doesn’t have any official release date built. It is expected to be released in 2020 at the end of the year.

Stay tuned for more updates.