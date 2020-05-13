Home TV Series Netflix Peaky Blinders season 5: Review and Spoilers
Peaky Blinders season 5: Review and Spoilers

By- Simran Jaiswal
Peaky Blinders, a British period crime drama television created by Steven Knight, is one of the most thrilling series ever. This series explains the exploits of the Shelby crime family in the aftermath of the First World War. This series premiered on September 12, 2013, on BBC two. But Peaky Blinders shifted to BBC one for the fifth season. This series has millions of viewers. The fifth season premiered on BBC One on 25th August 2019, and finished on September 22, 2019, and was well-received by critics and viewers.

In this season, viewers find the Shelbys have been landed in a financial crisis. Season 5 begins with Shelbys coming together to discuss the Wall Street Crash of 1929.
The episodes of season 5, as expected, are full of suspense and mysteries. Peaky Blinders is a show whose writing plot and cinematograph improve with each season. With the very season, the greed of Tommy ( Cillian Murphy ) for wealth power is shown to be increasing. Arthur (Paul Anderson), the older brother of Tommy, is presented to be one of the most complex yet fragile characters. In season 5, he has been portrayed as Tommy’s most trusted ally.

Various aspects made the season 5 more intense. Knight has tormented Tommy as Tommy’s addiction to opiates has grown. Due to his being drugs -addict as well as his guilty feeling, he hallucinates and sees his dead wife.

But it is not just the past that is disturbing the balance of Tommy. Knight has beautifully presented conflicts from various angles. Tommy and Shelbys waited for Finn (Harry Kirton) who returns to Birmingham from Detroit after having lost a large sum of the family fortune with his newly married wife, Gina. She is a suspicious character as her intentions have not been yet revealed.

Claflin has proved himself to be one of the best villains of Peaky Blinders. Like Campbell, Mosley (Sam Claflin ) can turn the Blinder’s strategies against them. With his election to Parliament, the battle of Tommy is to stay there. Mosley, a fascist politician, wants Tommy to join his party. Tommy joins his party but just to keep a check on his activities.

The real twist comes when Tommy plans to kill to Mosley during Nazi Esque rally, his plan tragically fails. Now the question is who is the traitor? It might be anyone. It raises the doubt if one of Tommy’s family members has leaked his plan. In the beginning, Winston Churchill seems to deduce that Tommy is not genuine with Mosley for genuine reason.

So it may be him who fails the plan of Tommy. Season 6 will reveal the traitor. So it can be said that Season 5 has left the audience hyped for Season 6 with its cliff -hanger audience. It has again proved itself to be one of the most visually thrilling endeavors with its rating of 84 % from critics and 86 % from the audience in rotten tomatoes.
