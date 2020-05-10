“Peaky Blinders” is coming with season 6 and here’s what you all need to know about it

- Advertisement -

“Peaky Blinders” is all set for its season 6. Director Steven Knight has confirmed that “Peaky Blinders” will be back with season 6 on TV and on Netflix too, and we can say that there will be at least 6 episodes similar to other seasons. However, this season will bring an end to all the mysteries that the fans all over the world are waiting for from the previous season.

Casts

Season 6 will have most of the cast from the previous seasons, Cillian Murphy, as Tommy Shelby, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Harry Kirton as Finn Shelby, and Sophie Rundle as Ada Thomas. We might also expect to see Natasha O’Keeffe as Tommy Shelby’s second wife, Lizzie Shelby and Helen McCrony to make a comeback as Aunt Polly. Along with them, there will be other characters Charlie Murphy as Jessie Eden, Ned Dennehy as Uncle Charlie, Ian Peck as Curly, Pack Lee as Jonny Dogs, and Benjamin Zephaniah as Jeremiah Jesus. Furthermore, there is a possibility of the return of Alfie Solomons as Tom Hardy for season 6.

What you can expect from the upcoming season?-

The background of this season will be in early 2001. During the season finale, we see Tommy Shelby holding a gun to his head screaming at his dead wife and having a mental breakdown leaving us with a question of what will happen next? Is Tommy mentally broken? Will he end up in a mental hospital? Or will he be a shell of a man like always? Will he and Michael Gray come to a nasty final clash? After resigning from Shelby Pvt. Will Aunt Polly make a comeback? Will Tommy Shelby be a good man by the end? The biggest question that surrounded the season finale is who betrayed Tommy Shelby? But director Anthony Byrne has said that there is enough in the last episode for the fans to find out who betrayed if they paid close attention. And also, this season will include a newly renovated Garrison Pub, as we can say from Anthony Byrne’s latest pictures. Nonetheless, whatever the storyline is, we are sure that the new season will amaze us just like all those previous seasons.