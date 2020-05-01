Patients Of COVID-19 Coronavirus May BE Reinfected In Contact With A Person Having virus,but will false Positive

- Advertisement -

South Korea is among the very few examples of a country that appears to have gotten its COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak mostly under management.

However, the nation sparked international alarm earlier this month as it seemed the caseload of coronavirus relapses had more than doubled in just a week within the country.

Turns out, the rate of coronavirus infections (or, in this case, reinfections of this virus) was a little more nuanced.

The tests demonstrating reinfections appeared to largely be sparked by false positives. In recent months, coronavirus data from South Korea has ignited alarm around the globe, with scientists and investigators happen to be stumped regarding the cause of some COVID-19 patients demonstrating a relapse of this virus after having been declared healed — and even analyzing negative afterward.

That perplexing phenomenon has also sent investigators scrambling to work out not just why that’s happening but whether patients are infectious at that point of reinfection, and if they could infect others. This was based in part on celebrating South Korea, which is one of those few states that has seemed to get its own coronavirus epidemic under control. That is, until a increasing number of people started testing positive for the virus another time.On Wednesday, meanwhile, infectious disease specialists in South Korea declared at least a small bit of good news amid a pandemic in which these statements have been difficult to come by.

Dead although lingering fragments of the virus have been identified as the possible reason why almost 300 people in the nation recently tested positive for the virus following first apparently made a full recovery from it.According to local press accounts, Oh Myoung-don — that heads up South Korea’s fundamental clinical committee for emerging disease management — said during a press conference that the recent coronavirus testing that purported to show reinfections, in reality”found the ribonucleic acid of the dead virus”

This came following the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said a little more than a week ago that it had identified 163 cases of patients who tested positive again after their retrieval.

That number more than doubled in a week. Various studies have revealed a COVID-19 patient might be contagious as many as eight weeks after their symptoms have gone away, and the individual would still test positive during that time.According into The Korea Herald, 263 people in Korea as of Sunday had tested positive for the disorder again after having previously been declared free of the virus.

The new findings about false positives also seemingly confirm a previous pronouncement from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which stated that individuals who catch the virus more than once have minimal contagiousness — an evaluation confirmed by citing civilization evaluations of the virus that failed to come across live virus traces in some of the patients that recovered from COVID-19.