‘Ozark’: When Will Be Season 4 Release On Netflix?

- Advertisement -

After the bloody ending to Ozark Season 3 on Netflix, fans want to know when to expect season 4. Ozark Season 3 fell Netflix on March 27, 2020, and it was every bit as thrilling as the past two seasons. Can Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) reunite with Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) for a fourth year after that cliffhanger?

When asked what Ozark Season 4 might be about, Chris Mundy teased two plotlines — Ruth Langmore’s independence, as well as also the Byrdes transgressions in year 3.

- Advertisement -

“Well, if we’re lucky enough to receive a season,” Mundy told Entertainment Weekly. “I think it’s going to be about whether or not Ruth really can make something of her own that she wants and is renewable, or when she needs something else”

Ruth could be booted up with Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery). But many fans believe she’ll build something of her own.

“And I think it will be about in case the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their lives into this massive benefit, and also how much will karma catch up if they do?” Mundy reasoned.

Navarro had his lawyer and former right-hand woman, Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), killed in the last episode to show his loyalty to the Byrdes. Wendy proved her devotion first to Navarro with her brother killed because he posed a danger to Navarro’s company.

When will’Ozark’ Season 4 fall on Netflix?

The launch date for Ozark Season 4 hasn’t yet been verified, yet, by Netflix. The first season of the series premiered on July 21, 2017. The following year did not drop until August 31, 2018. So, there was a 13-month gap between the 2 seasons. The third season was accessible on March 27, 2020.

The second gap was a lot more important than the original with 19 months between seasons. Together with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic causing delays in the filming business, it is difficult to predict when the next season will fall. With all this taken into consideration, Ozark Season 4 will likely be available for streaming late 2021.

How many seasons of Ozark are there?

“We have always talked about it as five seasons,” Mundy said at the Milken Global Conference in Beverly Hills. “It could be four, it might be but that always sounded like a good number to us”

The showrunner and producers are all set to provide the fans more seasons. It’s a waiting game now to see if Netflix renews the string, then when filming could begin.

There are now three full seasons of Ozark streaming on Netflix.