Ozark season 4 : Plot, Release Date, Cast And Future Updates.

Together with the Ozark season three finale hinting at more to come, fans of the Netflix drama are currently waiting patiently for news to another series. What happens next for Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney)? Will they outrun their opponents — or will their luck run out?

Nothing has been formally declared by Netflix just yet. But the streaming giant would be foolish to kill such a favorite play — and it sounds like the group supporting Ozark are up for making more.

Showrunner Chris Mundy has previously said that, if all goes to plan, Ozark should operate for five seasons.

“We’ve always talked about it five seasons,” he said during a panel discussion together with the Hollywood Reporter. “It may be, it could be … but always seemed like a fantastic number to us”

If season four is commissioned, we may still have time to wait before it hits our screens.

Season one came out in July 2017, followed by year two in August 2018. Season three required a little longer to make, launching on 27th March 2020; by that measure, we could be looking at a fourth season in mid to late 2021.

However, the TV industry is even more inconsistent than ever at the moment thanks to the disruption of this coronavirus epidemic. So we’ll just have to sit tight and see what happens!

What will happen in season 4 of Ozark?

The conclusion of season three saw Marty and Wendy Byrde working more closely together with all the Navarro cartel than ever after crime boss Omar Navarro declared that this was the start of greater cooperation between the three of them. The Byrdes had won Navarro over by working (briefly) with the FBI to end the cartel war by bringing the rival Lagunas cartel.

Who’s in the cast for Ozark season 4?

While casting has not yet been verified, we could make a fantastic stab at predicting which core Ozark cast members will return — based mainly on who’s still alive.

Jason Bateman leads the cast of Ozark as Marty Byrde, together with Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde. We could even expect to see more of their daughter Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner).

Other key cast members comprise Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore, Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, and Felix Solis as cartel boss Omar Navarro.

It remains to be seen whether some of the supporting characters will still be a part of this story, such as FBI Special Agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes), Frank Cosgrove Jr (Joseph Sikora), or Sam Dermody (Kevin L Johnson).