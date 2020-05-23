Home TV Series Netflix Ozark Season 4: Here Is Everything You Need To Know
TV SeriesNetflix

Ozark Season 4: Here Is Everything You Need To Know

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
Ozark Season 4

Netflix has come up with another original drama. We can’t help but binge. Ozark season 3 has recently arrived. We have some thoughts about the show’s future. Ozark Season 4 hasn’t yet been officially announced, but it seems like one of Netflix’s most popular shows, is inevitable.

What will be in season 4?

  1. Justice for Sam

Poor Sam (Kevin L. Jhonson) has been involved with the Byrde family since Season 1. Hopefully, that backfires in Season 4, and Sam sticks up for himself for once.

  1. Marty and Wendy are flipping on the cartel.

Marty and Wendy have repeatedly seen exactly what Navarro is capable of. Recently in Season 3’s final scene, when he had his longtime lawyer, Helen Pierce murdered in front of their eyes. Hopefully, in Season 4, they get out of this situation somehow.

  1. An explanation

That Season 3 scene was shocking, but one thing we want out of Season 4 is an explanation.

  1. Jonah needs a win

Marty and Wendy’s son, Jonah, has mainly been a background player throughout most of the series, and he rarely gets any wins. He got to kiss a girl in Season 3, which is a big deal for a 14-year-old kid. However, we would love to see some better wins for him in the next season.

This season will be tremendous suspense, which we would love to see in the future. Want to know more? Stay tuned to our website…

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

