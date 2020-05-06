Ozark season 4 : All Latest Updates.

- Advertisement -

Together with the Ozark season three finale hinting at much more to come, fans of the Netflix play are already waiting impatiently for more. Will they outrun their opponents — or will their luck run out?

Here’s what we know so far about the near future of Ozark, surely among the best — and many talked-about- shows on Netflix…

Will there be a season 4 of Ozark?

Nothing has been formally announced by Netflix just yet. However, the streaming giant would be foolish to kill such a popular play — and it seems like the team supporting Ozark are up for producing more.

- Advertisement -

Showrunner Chris Mundy has previously said that, if all goes to plan, Ozark must run for five seasons.

“We’ve always talked about it as five seasons,” he said during a panel discussion with the Hollywood Reporter. “It could be four, it could be seven… but that always sounded like a fantastic number to us.”

And although he did not yet have a particular overall ending in your mind, he clarified: “we’re building small things in, if we continue on track for the emotional ending we are guessing we’ll have.”

When will season 4 of Ozark be published on Netflix?

If year four is commissioned, we may still have time to wait before it hits our screens.

Season one came out in July 2017, followed by year two in August 2018. Season three took a little longer to make, launching on 27th March 2020; by that measure, we could be taking a look at a fourth season in mid to late 2021.

However, the TV sector is more unpredictable than ever at the moment as a result of the disruption of the coronavirus outbreak. So we’ll just have to sit tight and see what happens, stay tuned with us for more updates!