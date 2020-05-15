“Overlord” Season 4: Recent updates on release date, plot, cast, episodes and everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

“Overlord”, an anime television series, is an adaptation of Kugane Maruyama’s Japanese light novel series of the same name. The series was first premiered in 2015. With its unique plot, this series has impressed millions of viewers. This series revolves around a highly advanced game of the year 2126, called YGGDRASIL. This game becomes very popular due to its astounding feature of interaction of the game with the player. After the run of twelve years, when the game server is about to shut down, the story takes a sharp turn when one of its characters gets trapped in it. In almost five years, this series has released its three seasons consisting of 13 episodes each. Fans are now looking forward to the fourth season of this series.

Release date of “Overlord” Season 4

It has already been announced that the series has been renewed for season 4. But the makers have not yet made any official announcement regarding the exact date of release of season 4.

The scriptwriting of season 4 has been completed as stated by Yukie Sugawara, the anime’s scriptwriter. It seems that season 4 may debut in 2021 or may face further delay due to the crisis of pandemic.

The cast of “Overlord” Season 4

The cast of season 4 is most likely to include artists from previous seasons for giving voice to different characters. Viewers can expect the return of Satoshi Hino as Momonga, Yumi Hara as Albedo. Artists such as Manami Namakura, Masayuki Kato and Sumire Uesaka may also return.

The expected plot of “Overlord” Season 4

The “Overlord” season 4 is likely to focus on one of the main characters of this series, i.e. Ainz. This season is expected to showcase the 10th volume of the manga. Viewers may get to see Ainz as a supervillain. Ainz is surely going to face a lot of challenges, and he will have to prove his strengths and abilities. This season will present what Ainz will do as a Sorcerer king. Fans are expecting that this season will be more thrilling than the previous ones. Season 4 may introduce some new characters to make it more interesting.

