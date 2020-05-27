Overlord Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

- Advertisement -

Fans are eagerly waiting for the fourth season of the popular anime television series, “Overlord”. This anime has impressed millions of viewers with its previous three seasons.

“Overlord” is an adaptation of Kugane Maruyama’s light novel series of the same name. The season 1 of this series premiered in 2015.

This series revolves around YGGDRASIL, a highly advanced game of 2126. This game has a spectacular feature which allows the interaction between players and game. After twelve years, when the game servers are about to shut down, the real story begins when one of its characters get trapped within it. So far, this series has released three seasons, each of 13 episodes. Now, fans are quite curious to know how thrilling the fourth season will be.

The released date of “Overlord” Season 4

The anime series, “Overlord”, has been renewed for the fourth season. However, the makers have not yet announced the exact date of release of season 4. Yukie Sugawara, the anime’s scriptwriter, has declared the completion of scriptwriting of the fourth season. The season 4 is likely to premiere in 2021. But the ongoing pandemic may cause a delay in its debut.

The expected plot of “Overlord” Season 4

The “Overlord” season 4 seems to be centred on the antagonist, “Aniz” and he may have to display his abilities and strengths and what would be his next step as Sorcerer king.

It seems that season 4 will be more exciting and adventurous than other seasons. Introduction of new characters may make it more thrilling.

The cast of “Overlord” Season 4

The cast of season 4 is most likely to include artists from previous seasons for giving voice to different characters. Viewers can expect the return of Satoshi Hino as Momonga, Yumi Hara as Albedo. Artists such as Manami Namakura, Masayuki Kato and Sumire Uesaka may also return.

Stay with us for more updates.