OVERLORD SEASON-4 Here’s all you must know

Overlord has been one of the most famous anime series from Japan. People from all across the globe love it. The talks for the release of season -4 of the show started way back when season -3 was just released. The immense popularity of the show makes the writer and the creator of the show liable to produce good quality creative content that suits the view base.

The creator and writer of the show are ‘Kugane Maruyama’.

season -4 Release Date

The show was expected to be released in 2020, but COVID-19 will keep the fans of the show waiting for season -4 the whole year. We expect the show to be released in 2021. As of now, no official announcement has been made for the season -4 of the show. The producers of the show have yet released no posters or trailer for the upcoming season. But due to the popularity of the show, we are expecting a season -4 very soon.

Cast

Naoyuki Ito is the director of the season. The production house for season -4 is Madhouse.

Many well known Japanese artists like Yumi Hara, Satoshi Hino, Manami Numakura and many more are the part of season -4. We are expecting season -4 to be better than the previous season. Critics were not much impressed with season -3.

The expectations of the show are very high. Let’s see whether the upcoming season will be able to satisfy the expectations set by its viewers and critics or not.

