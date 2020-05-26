- Advertisement -

“Outlander” Season 5: Review and Spoilers

Genre: Romantic historical fiction

Developed by: Ronald D. Moore

Starring: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Edward Speleers, Chris Larkin, Ned Dennehy, Lauren Lyle, Sophie Skelton

Release date: February 16, 2020 – May 16, 2020

Outlander, a historical drama television series, is based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon. Recently, the season 5 of Outlander, of twelve episodes, premiered from February to May 2020.

The fifth season was loosely based on the chapter “The Fiery Cross” of the novel. This season is indeed full of twists and brutal scenes. Whenever it feels that everything is going in the right direction, Ronald D. Moore presents another twist that disturbs the equilibrium of the lives of our protagonists.

Season 5 begins merrily with the wedding of Brianna (Sophie Skelton), daughter of Jamie ( Sam Heughan) and Claire ( Caitriona Balfe), to Roger ( Richard Rankin).

It is quite obvious that troubles can’t stay away from Frasers for long. The tension starts building up Tyron (Tim Downie) force Jamie to hunt down his godfather Murtagh (Duncan Lacroix). Jamie and Claire form a militia to crush the rebel. The rebellion ended tragically with Murtagh’ death.

Fans encounter with Brianna’s rapist Stephen Bonnet (Edward Speleer), who appears with an evil intention. However, Jamie and Roger drown him to take revenge, but Brianna gets justice when she shoots him.

Roger gets captured in the rebellion, and after a long struggle, his family rescues him. The traumatized condition of Roger will evoke sympathy. Viewers witness not only brutally injured Roger but also half-dead Jamie.

One surprising twist appears when both Brianna and Roger try to return with their son Jemmy to their time, they return to the 18th Century. No sooner do the fans feel that everything will be alright than another major trouble appears. By the end of the season, Claire is abducted and brutally raped by Lionel Brown and his men. She is later rescued by Jamie and his men. Fans have whole-heartedly appreciated the performance of the cast. It can be said that season 5 has left the audience excited for season 6.

