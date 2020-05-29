Home Top Stories Outlander deleted scene: ‘Explicit’ Young Ian scene cut from season 5 revealed
Outlander deleted scene: ‘Explicit’ Young Ian scene cut from season 5 revealed

By- Naveen Yadav
Young Ian (played by John Bell) was in chaos as he returned into Fraser’s Ridge at Outlander season five, with him taking hemlock from Claire Fraser’s (Caitriona Balfe) operation so that he could take his own life. He had previously hinted to his uncle, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), that something devastating had occurred when was using all the Mohawk but fans weren’t given the particulars. His storyline was not concluded in the last series and lovers are hopeful they’ll learn more when the Starz chain yields.

Now, Diana Gabaldon, who wrote the Outlander novels the series is based upon, has revealed she composed a spectacle for Ian’s return which the showrunners chose not to use.

“So concerning Ian, the first argument was that they wanted Ian’s past to be hinted at,” she explained.

“And said, ‘We want some sort of concrete hint as to what’s happened to him telling the story. ”’

Diana went off to write something for his return but directors felt that it was too much for viewers to watch so early.

Outlander deleted scene:’Explicit’ Young Ian scene cut from year 5 revealed (Image: STARZ)
Outlander deleted scene: Fans did not get to find out precisely why Young Ian returned (Picture: STARZ)
“So I had composed a brief scene in which Ian is coming home to the Ridge,” she informed Town & Country.
“And he stops at a space and is sitting there, looking at the light from the windows, and feeling outside and lonely.

“I had written in a brief flashback there, where we see him together with the Mohawk.

“He was in a wood and looking out through the leaves in something.

“And we just find a close up of a woman’s hands folding back a bull hide from the surface of a dead infant, and then folding it back over and placing it into a tree limb.”

Diana lasted:: They thought that was too explicit so that they took it out.

“The line:’It’s something between a guy and his spouse’ is as close as they wanted to proceed.”

Fans have loads of theories about what happened between Young Ian and his wife, with some imagining she had been a time traveler too.

Now lovers think she might have traveled to another time ensuring they never see each other again.

Reddit consumer cheese_bread_boye theorized:”Someone pointed out about his interaction with Fergus and Marsali’s kid, he appeared dismissive, that his girl may have experienced a miscarriage or anything like this.”

At the time, Young Ian didn’t know about Claire’s time-traveling ability but he succeeded he understood she had been holding a secret.

